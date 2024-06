EXCLUSIVE: Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg and prosecutor Matthew Colangelo have agreed to testify publicly before the House Judiciary Committee next month, Fox News Digital has learned.

The hearing is expected to take place on July 12 — just a day after the scheduled sentencing hearing for former President Trump, who was found guilty in New York on all counts of falsifying business records in the first degree.

House Judiciary Committee Chairman Jim Jordan, R-Ohio, had invited Bragg to testify Thursday of this week, but due to "scheduling conflicts," the testimony needed to be postponed.

MANHATTAN DA ALVIN BRAGG AGREES TO TESTIFY IN HOUSE GOP PROBE, BUT NOT ON THEIR TIMETABLE

Instead, this Thursday, Jordan will host a broad oversight hearing on New York v. Trump on Capitol Hill, featuring testimony from Federal Election Commissioner Trey Trainor; Missouri Attorney General Andrew Bailey; and attorney Elizabeth Foley, who penned an op-ed in the Wall Street Journal during the six-week-long Trump trial that said the proceedings violated basic due-process principles.

Fox News Digital has learned that Jordan is also planning other oversight hearings, which could come as early as later this month, orin early July.

A source familiar with the planning told Fox News Digital Jordan is even considering a field hearing in New York City.

Meanwhile, Fox News Digital has learned that Jordan is also weighing subpoenas for Attorney General Merrick Garland and New York Attorney General Letitia James surrounding Colangelo’s work for the Justice Department.

Colangelo has been working on Trump lawsuits and prosecutions since his time in the New York attorney general’s office in 2018. At the time, Colangelo was also paid by the Democratic National Committee for "political consulting."

EX-TOP BIDEN DOJ OFFICIAL NOW PROSECUTING TRUMP WAS ONCE PAID BY DNC FOR 'POLITICAL CONSULTING'

Colangelo left that office on Jan. 20, 2021, the first day of the Biden administration, and began serving as acting associate attorney general at the Justice Department.

Colangelo then became the principal deputy associate attorney general at the Biden Justice Department, helping to oversee multiple departments, including the Civil, Civil Rights, Antitrust and Tax Divisions.

NY V. TRUMP: JUDGE REVEALS FACEBOOK POST IMPLYING JUROR DISCUSSED GUILTY VERDICT BEFORE TRIAL CONCLUDED

Colangelo joined Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg’s office in December 2022.

Jordan has been demanding that Garland turn over records related to Colangelo’s employment at the Justice Department, as he conducts "oversight of politically motivated prosecutions by state and local officials."

Bragg charged Trump with 34 counts of falsifying business records in the first degree.

TRUMP TO PARTICIPATE IN VIRTUAL PRE-SENTENCING INTERVIEW WITH PROBATION OFFICERS

Trump pleaded not guilty to all counts.

The jury in New York v. Trump found the former president and presumptive Republican presidential nominee guilty on all counts.

His sentencing hearing is set for July 11 — just four days before the Republican National Convention in Milwaukee, where he is expected to be formally nominated as the 2024 Republican presidential nominee.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Trump participated in a pre-sentencing virtual interview with New York probation officers Monday.

As part of Jordan's oversight work, he has already held a field hearing in New York on the case; subpoenaed ex-Bragg prosecutor Mark Pomerantz and released Pomerantz's deposition before the committee.

Bragg, after the verdict last month, defended his work.

"I did my job. Our job is to follow the facts and the law without fear or favor. And that's exactly what we did here," he said. "I did my job. We did our job. Many voices out there. The only voice that matters is the voice of the jury. And the jury has spoken."