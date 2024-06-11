Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2024 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Media

Sen. Booker tells Colbert he does 'not trust' Trump-appointed judges 'to secure our rights'

The New Jersey Democrat is supporting a bill to protect IVF federally

By Jeffrey Clark Fox News
Published
close
Sen. Booker tells Colbert that he does 'not trust' Trump-appointed judges 'to secure our rights' Video

Sen. Booker tells Colbert that he does 'not trust' Trump-appointed judges 'to secure our rights'

Sen. Cory Booker said that he does not trust Trump-appointed judges to uphold the rights of Americans in a new interview with comedian Stephen Colbert.

Sen. Cory Booker told "Late Show" host Stephen Colbert that he did not trust conservative judges, especially those appointed by former President Trump, to uphold the rights of Americans in an interview Monday.

"I don't trust [Trump-appointed] judges to secure our rights," the New Jersey Democrat told Colbert during a conversation about what Congress can do to stop conservative judges from influencing issues like abortion and gun rights. 

"Congress must act," he said. "I have been shaken by seeing things happen in our federal judiciary that I never imagined possible."

MERCHAN CALLED OUT FOR WARNING ABOUT 'TROLL' COMMENT SUGGESTING TRUMP JURY WAS COMPROMISED

Sen. Cory Booker and Stephen Colbert

Sen. Cory Booker told Stephen Colbert he does not trust conservative judges, especially those appointed by former President Trump, to uphold the rights of Americans. (CBS)

As an example, Booker cited Trump-appointed U.S. District Judge Matthew J. Kacsmaryk's injunction against the Food and Drug Administration's approval of mifepristone, an abortion drug, in early 2023.

Later that year, the 5th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals issued a ruling that ended the availability of mifepristone by mail and required that it be administered in a physician's presence. It also stated that the drug can only be used through the seventh week of pregnancy, a three-week decrease.

The senator also said conservative judges were making decisions on issues like in vitro fertilization (IVF) contrary to the interests of a majority of Americans. 

"The majority of Americans believe that we should have access to IVF," Booker said.

Booker supports an IVF bill to protect the practice through federal legislation that Sen. Tammy Duckworth, D-Ill, is spearheading. Republicans have previously blocked the measure, criticizing it for being too expansive and not allowing for certain regulations.

NEW YORK APPEALS COURT JUDGES IN TRUMP CASE ROUTINELY DONATED TO DEMOCRATS, RECORDS SHOW

Sen. Cory Booker

Booker said he and other Democrats in Congress have taken action to protect same-sex marriage and in vitro fertilization from the decisions of conservative judges.  (AP Photo/Alex Brandon, File)

Booker also said during the late-night media appearance that Trump used his term to fill the courts "with extreme right-wing" judges. 

"The majority of Americans believe in Roe v. Wade, but that was stripped away from us by the courts," the senator said, then pointing to gun control efforts. "The majority of Americans believe that we should have common sense, universal background checks, but that's been blocked again and again by a Republican Congress."

"It is an extreme nature of the people he is putting on the court to take precedence, to take patterns, practices and upturn them," Booker continued. 

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Booker said he and other congressional Democrats have taken action to "protect same-sex marriage" and in vitro fertilization from conservative judges' decisions. 

Fox News' Julia Johnson contributed to this report. 

Jeffrey Clark is an associate editor for Fox News Digital. He has previously served as a speechwriter for a cabinet secretary and as a Fulbright teacher in South Korea. Jeffrey graduated from the University of Iowa in 2019 with a degree in English and History. 

Story tips can be sent to jeffrey.clark@fox.com.