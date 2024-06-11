Hunter Biden trial juror says he didn't buy defense's 7-Eleven story

One of the jurors in the Hunter Biden gun trial said the case was heart-wrenching, moments after the guilty verdict was handed down.

The 68-year-old juror from Sussex County, Delaware described the case to Fox News and but said he didn't buy the story that Hunter went to a 7-Eleven — and said he thought he was probably buying crack-cocaine.

"Nobody is above the law, doesn't matter who you are," the juror said.

Prosecutors had suggested that Biden was trying to reach out and find drug dealers when he was arranging to meet someone at the convenience store. 7-Eleven was referenced in Biden's Oct. 15-16, 2018 text messages. Biden also wrote about the convenience store in his memoir, "Beautiful Things," explaining it was the type of place he would go to buy drugs.

HUNTER BIDEN FOUND GUILTY ON ALL COUNTS IN GUN TRIAL

"If we agreed on a time and a place, it was almost always at the most random hour, in the sketchiest part of town," Biden wrote, recalling interactions with his drug dealer.

"No dealer works off a user's timetable. So you arrange to meet in front of a 7-Eleven on such-and-such street, then sit in your car and wait," Biden wrote.

DEMOCRATIC PARTY TO REIMBURSE WH FOR JILL BIDEN FLIGHTS BETWEEN PARIS AND DELAWARE FOR HUNTER TRIAL

The juror said that when they got the case to deliberate "that’s when it got real."

The juror had gone into the case not knowing much about the case or having views on it, but he said he had family members who own guns. He also said he had a brother-in-law and another loved one in his life struggled with addiction. Both passed away.

ONE TRIAL DOWN, ONE TO GO: HUNTER BIDEN FACES TRAIL ON FEDERAL TAX CHARGES NEXT

"Politics played no part in this whatsoever," he told Fox News.

Biden was found guilty on all federal gun charges Tuesday at the conclusion of his trial in Wilmington, Delaware. The jury deliberated for a total of three hours between Monday afternoon and Tuesday before handing down their verdict.

The jury found Biden guilty of making a false statement in the purchase of a gun, making a false statement related to information required to be kept by a federally licensed gun dealer, and possession of a gun by a person who is an unlawful user of or addicted to a controlled substance.

Hunter Biden's trial this month lasted about six and a half days and included emotional testimony from members of his family, including daughter Naomi Biden, ex-wife Kathleen Buhle and sister-in-law turned girlfriend, Hallie Biden.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Prosecutors worked to prove that Hunter Biden lied on a federal firearm form, known as ATF Form 4473, in October 2018 when he ticked a box labeled "No" when asked if he is an unlawful user of a firearm or addicted to controlled substances. Hunter Biden purchased the gun from a store called StarQuest Shooters & Survival Supply in Wilmington.

He had pleaded not guilty in the case.

Fox News' Emma Colton and Brooke Singman contributed to this report.