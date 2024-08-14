Fox News Politics: Et tu, Barack?

Welcome to the Fox News Politics newsletter, with the latest political news from Washington, D.C. and updates from the 2024 campaign trail.

With Friends Like These…

President Biden remains bitter toward the top Democrats who organized his ouster from the 2024 presidential race, even as the party prepares a massive sendoff at the Democratic National Convention (DNC), according to a report.

Biden remains frustrated that former President Obama did not tell him to drop out face to face, but rather relied on his influence behind the scenes, Politico reported Tuesday. Biden is also angry at former Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., who he believes played the major role in forcing him to withdraw, alongside Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., the outlet reported, citing three sources familiar with Biden's thinking.

The White House did not immediately respond to a request for comment from Fox News Digital.

A White House source told Politico that Biden views Pelosi as "ruthless" following the events of July.

News of Biden's frustration comes as the Democratic Party plans a massive celebratory sendoff for Biden at the DNC. The very party members who forced him to drop out now hail him as an elder statesman ….Read more

White House

JOE-KING AROUND: Biden quips that he is 'looking for a job' to audience of content creators …Read more

HOMICIDE DROP?: Death toll lower in Biden's last year compared to Trump's: Report …Read more

'DEATH SPIRAL': Biden-Harris administration uses taxpayer funds to mask Medicare premium hikes …Read more

Capitol Hill

‘DEEPLY CONCERNED’: GOP lawmakers demand answers on fraud within Biden migrant flight program …Read more

'PLEASANTLY SURPRISED': Trump push to dismantle Education Department spurs House GOP enthusiasm …Read more

'RABID DOG': Stefanik calls on NY official to resign for Trump comments after assassination attempt …Read more

‘MADE IT WORSE’: Rep. Jordan says Kamala Harris could fix the border, economy as VP but hasn't …Read more

'RUBBER-STAMPED': Key Dem hit over support of Biden-Harris record on border, inflation …Read more

Writing on the Walz

'THANK YOU': Walz defends his military record, has kind words for JD Vance's record …Read more

'DIED OF LONELINESS': Former Minnesota resident reveals why she left Gov Walz's state during heart-wrenching interview …Read more

'UNFATHOMABLE: Ex-federal prosecutor who charged George Floyd rioters unleashes scathing critique of Gov Walz …Read more

'TEXTBOOK STOLEN VALOR': Viral video shows Walz retired military rank falsely identified over a dozen times …Read more

'SOCIALIST CRUSADE': Top Minnesota lawmaker sounds alarm on businesses fleeing Walz's 'devastating agenda' …Read more



Poll Position

IN KAMALA WE TRUST?: Americans find Harris more honest than Trump: poll …Read more

POWER RANKINGS: Fox News Power Rankings: Three governor’s races to watch on election night …Read more

Tales from the Trail

'DIFFERENT BALLGAME': Election enthusiasm among Dems has jumped dramatically since Harris replaced Biden …Read more

TAMMY'S TRACK RECORD: Vulnerable Dem's support of sanctuary cities targeted in Wisconsin ad …Read more

CONVENTION CLASH?: Trump campaign picks up the pace, eyes counter-programming during Democrats' convention …Read more

Border Security

DANGER AT THE DOOR?: Report that many illegal immigrants on terror watchlist have been freed sparks push for answers …Read more

DOUBLING DOLLARS: New York City migrant crisis costs expected to exceed $5B in 2-year period -- double to $10B by 2025 …Read more

Across America

ON NOTICE: Rabbi warns colleges after 'national failure' to protect Jewish students …Read more

'ON A ROLL': Democratic Gov. Murphy defends Harris for avoiding media interviews …Read more

'BAD ACTORS': Anti-Trump blue-state AG calls on Big Tech to 'protect' voters from election misinformation …Read more

CRACKING DOWN: New York county bans wearing masks in public amid crime fears …Read more

Big Tech

'INADEQUATE': Google says omissions of Trump assassination attempt search results was by design …Read more

FIGHTING WORDS: Boxer Imane Khelif files complaint to French authorities over alleged cyber harassment, citing Elon Musk, JK Rowling …Read more

