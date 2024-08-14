Homicides are plunging in Biden’s last year compared to Trump’s: report

The number of homicides in major American cities through the first six months of Biden’s last year in office is plunging compared to the same time period during former President Trump’s administration, a report says.

Data from the Major Cities Chiefs Association (MCCA) is showing a 13% drop in homicides among 66 cities from January 1 to June 30, 2024, compared to those dates in 2020, according to Axios.

The website reports that Boston recorded an 80% drop in homicides in the first six months of 2024, followed by Philadelphia with 70%, Baltimore with 45% and Miami with 29%.

However, it added that Portland, Oregon saw an increase of 278%, while Seattle’s homicide count increased by 59% and Las Vegas’ by 55%.

Overall, the MCCA data shows that 3,451 homicides were reported by 66 agencies in the first half of 2020.

For this year’s report, three more agencies submitted data, but the overall number of homicides fell to 3,124.

The Trump campaign is pushing back on the Axios analysis.

"It may be true that in *some* cities, some categories of violent crime are lower for the first 6 months of 2024 than in 2023 -- but violent crime is still WAY UP compared to 2019 under President Trump," a spokesperson said.

"When you compare data from the report Axios profiled to the MCCA's 2019 report, it paints an entirely different picture -- a picture the liberal media refuses to show because they are all-in for Kamala: Cities in battleground states were safer under President Trump," they added.

The Harris campaign did not immediately respond to a request for comment Wednesday from Fox News Digital.

The MCCA describes itself as a "professional organization of police executives representing the largest cities in the United States and Canada" with a mission to "provide a forum for police executives from large population centers to address the challenges and issues of policing, to influence national and international policy that affects police services, to enhance the development of current and future police leaders, and to encourage and sponsor research that advances this mission."