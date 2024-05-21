Fox News Politics: Courtroom Cliffhanger

Welcome to Fox News’ Politics newsletter with the latest political news from Washington D.C. and updates from the 2024 campaign trail.

- James Carville tells Biden to stop complaining about coverage of his age

- Jimmy Kimmel hosts fancy fundraiser for Biden, Obama

- Legal filing claims transgender track athlete displaced over 700 girls

And now we wait

Defense attorneys in New York v. Trump rested their case Tuesday morning without calling former President Trump to the stand to testify.

The prosecution rested its case Monday, and Trump defense attorneys called two witnesses — paralegal Daniel Sitko and a former legal adviser to Michael Cohen, Robert Costello — before resting its case.

Rather than have potential days-long gaps between closing arguments and jury deliberations, Judge Juan Merchan dismissed the jury until after Memorial Day.

Former President Trump said his defense team has already "won the case by any standard" in the NY v. Trump trial as he called on presiding Judge Juan Merchan to dismiss this case. And when he exited court Tuesday evening, Trump pushed the boundaries of the gag order that has already cost him $10,000 in fines.

"Look at the person. Why don't you look at the person that argued their case for almost the entire case? Look at the person. Where did he come from? Unbelievable. He came from Biden," he added.

Trump did not name the person he was speaking about. However, the lead prosecutor for the case, Mathew Colangelo, is a former Department of Justice official who took a job with the DA's office just months before the indictment of the former president.

White House

'SUFFOCATING HIM': James Carville tells Biden to stop complaining about media coverage of his age …Read more

DENIED: State Department does not grant Iran's rare request for US assistance after president's deadly helicopter crash …Read more

'POLITICAL PURPOSES': Biden skewered by GOP for targeting firearms industry with new commerce rule …Read more

'IT'S ABSURD': Biden admin under fire by House GOP leaders for response to Raisi death …Read more

Capitol Hill

FMR REP SANCTIONED: China takes action against Republican who recently left House …Read more

MONEY TO SPEND: GOP sen challenges Dems to support unspent COVID-19 funds to finish border wall …Read more

HAULED AWAY: Anti-Israel agitators interrupt Blinken Senate testimony, taken out by Capitol police …Read more

Tales from the Campaign Trail

'WILL NEVER': Trump says he 'will never advocate imposing restrictions on birth control' or other contraceptives …Read more

BIG MONEY, BIG PRIZES: Jimmy Kimmel becomes latest comedian to host swanky fundraiser with Biden, Obama …Read more

'CLOWN': Fani Willis lashes out at Rep. Jim Jordan, Republicans in defiant media appearance …Read more

PRIMARY SHOWDOWNS: What to know as five states from coast to coast hold crucial elections on Tuesday …Read more

WHERE WILL JOE GO?: Manchin addresses report he's being recruited to run for governor …Read more

FIGHT IT OUT: In Georgia, fierce state Supreme Court race, Republican congressional primary top ballots …Read more

Across America

ROUGHING THE KICKER: LGBT group slams 'dangerous' Harrison Butker as out of step with Pope Francis …Read more

'RADICAL REDEFINITION': New legal filing says one transgender track athlete displaced girls over 700 times …Read more

'KANGAROO COURT': Ex-NSC official calls to defund ICC before it targets United States …Read more

WHO CARES?: MSNBC host defends Michael Cohen bombshell admission during trial …Read more

