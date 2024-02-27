Fox News Politics: Biden's Muslim problem

Welcome to Fox News’ Politics newsletter with the latest political news from Washington D.C. and updates from the 2024 campaign trail.

Michigan's Muslims

Michigan holds presidential primaries Tuesday, and for once there's more drama on the Democratic side than the GOP.

A campaign to vote "uncommitted" on the Democratic Party's ballot has been gathering steam, fueled by anger over President Biden's support for Israel in its war against Hamas.

Rep. Rashida Tlaib, D-Mich. — the first Palestinian-American elected to the U.S. House — has urged Michigan Democrats to vote "uncommitted" in protest of Biden's Israel policy.

Democratic strategist James Carville said Monday that the Michigan protest vote against Biden is a "huge problem" for the party. But how much Biden will be embarrassed by the vote in the Michigan primary today remains to be seen.

"I think we just kinda have to wait until they count the ballots tonight and see what it does and make a determination," Carville told CNN this week. "But regardless of what happens, this Gaza thing is really tearing the Democratic Party, I don't want to say tearing apart, but it certainly, there are certainly divisions within the party, and a lot of people just don‘t like this," he said during the media appearance.

Follow results from Michigan's presidential primaries at the Fox News election center

White House

BRAIN FREEZE: Biden on ice cream outing with Seth Meyers says he hopes for Gaza ceasefire by ‘end of the weekend’ …Read more

'BLOOD MONEY': Scathing details reveal why Biden appears 'silent' on China's role in fentanyl crisis: book …Read more

BEEF WITH BIDEN: Biden under bipartisan fire for lifting ban on Paraguayan beef imports …Read more

Capitol Hill

BIG SPENDING: Squad member Tlaib proposes paying some homeless people $1,400 per month for 3 years …Read more

'UGLY RECORD': Sen Hawley warns consulting firms against working with China to 'undermine America' …Read more

'CONTEMPT OF CONGRESS': McCaul makes harshest threat yet accusing Biden official of stonewalling Afghanistan probe …Read more

BLOCKBUSTER WEEK: Congress has Hunter's testimony, impeachment chaos and more -- all with a shutdown looming …Read more

Tales from the Campaign Trail

'UP THERE WITH CHLAMYDIA': Sen. Kennedy compares Biden's polling numbers to an STD after failure of 'Bidenomics' …Read more

MICHIGAN VOTES: Republicans, Democrats in major battleground state to cast votes in party primaries …Read more

'I'LL BRING THE HEAT': Pro-Trump House candidate takes flamethrower to 'Biden's agenda' in fiery new ad …Read more

COMING OUT SWINGING: GOP becoming 'playpen' for Trump, Nikki Haley claims …Read more

'NO PEACE': Dems thrust Kari Lake, McCain feud into spotlight as crucial Senate battle heats up …Read more

Across America

'REAL ISSUE': Ex-Obama aides worry about Biden's age, say he appears 'frail' …Read more

TARGETING TRUMP: NY AG taunts former president about interest he owes on civil fraud judgment …Read more

FLAG BAN: Tennessee House passes bill that would largely ban LGBTQ flags in public school classrooms …Read more

'PURVEYOR OF CCP PROPAGANDA': Controversial Chinese official celebrates Lunar New Year parade alongside top New York Dems …Read more

'CRITICAL THREAT': Poll shows how Americans view border crisis …Read more

SMEARED BY AI: Google AI caught inventing fake reviews attacking book on Big Tech's political bias …Read more

