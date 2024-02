Join Fox News for access to this content Plus special access to select articles and other premium content with your account - free of charge. Please enter a valid email address.

Rep. Rashida Tlaib, D-Mich., is proposing legislation that would provide homeless emancipated youth and adults under 30, more than $50,000 over the course of 36 months.

The bill, dubbed the Youth Homelessness Guaranteed Income Pilot Program Act, could provide homeless participants $1,400, or the adjusted fair market rent, for 36 months, while establishing a new way to take on youth homelessness in the U.S.

The pilot program will provide direct cash assistance to homeless participants and study how the program affects things like housing and health.

"We can’t keep repeating the same policy approaches that haven’t ended the youth homelessness crisis," Tlaib said. "By providing direct cash assistance, we can address our housing crisis while respecting the autonomy and dignity of the folks receiving assistance."

The legislator said young people who have experienced homelessness helped craft the bill so that it meets the needs of those without homes.

Tlaib’s office said in a press release that over 3.5 million young adults, and about 70,000 young people, experience some type of homelessness. Specifically, Tlaib said Black people have an 83% greater risk of being without a home, while LGBTQ+ youth are 120% more likely to experience homelessness, when compared to "others."

She also noted that there was a 17% increase in homelessness among 18- to 24-year-olds.

"In the richest country in the history of the world, it’s time to eradicate homelessness," Tlaib said. "The Youth Homelessness Guaranteed Income Pilot Program Act brings us closer to that goal."

Joining Tlaib as sponsors of the bill are Reps. Cori Bush, D-Mo.; Sylvia Garcia, D-Texas; Barbara Lee, D-Calif.; and Jan Schakowsky, D-Ill.

The proposal comes as other members of "The Squad" make demands for similar measures. In fact, Rep. Ilhan Omar, D-Minn., proposed last month that those who age out of foster care be paid $1,000 monthly for five years.