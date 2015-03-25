Fourth "No" Vote for Sotomayor

Sen. Jim Bunning, R-KY, on Thursday became the fourth senator to announce a "no" vote for Judge Sonia Sotomayor to be the next Supreme Court justice.

Bunning cited the judge's ruling in the Ricci case and what he sees as her hostility toward the right to keep and bear arms, as well as what he sees as her "exceedingly brief" rulings -- implying the judge acts in haste -- as reason for his opposition.

Bunning said this would be "the first time I have ever voted against a Supreme Court nominee, and I am not happy I have to do so."