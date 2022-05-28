Former President Trump addresses supporters at Wyoming rally

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Former President Donald Trump is traveling to Wyoming on Saturday to speak at a rally in support of Rep. Liz Cheney's primary opponent Harriet Hageman.

The rally occurred in Casper, Wyoming and speakers were scheduled to begin taking the stage at 1.pm. with Trump scheduled to deliver his remarks at 4 p.m.

Trump has endorsed Harriet Hageman to unseat Rep. Liz Cheney, R-Wyo., a vocal Trump critic, who faces re-election in November.

Cheney was among the House Republicans who voted to impeach Trump. Cheney officially filed to run for re-election on Thursday.