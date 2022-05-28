Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Donald Trump
Published

Former President Trump addresses supporters at Wyoming rally

Former President Donald Trump held the Wyoming rally as Rep. Liz Cheney, a vocal Trump critic, faces re-election

By Andrew Mark Miller | Fox News
close
Former President Trump delivers remarks in support of endorsed candidate for U.S. House of Representatives in Wyoming Harriet Hageman Video

Former President Trump delivers remarks in support of endorsed candidate for U.S. House of Representatives in Wyoming Harriet Hageman

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Former President Donald Trump is traveling to Wyoming on Saturday to speak at a rally in support of Rep. Liz Cheney's primary opponent Harriet Hageman.

The rally occurred in Casper, Wyoming and speakers were scheduled to begin taking the stage at 1.pm. with Trump scheduled to deliver his remarks at 4 p.m. 

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Trump has endorsed Harriet Hageman to unseat Rep. Liz Cheney, R-Wyo., a vocal Trump critic, who faces re-election in November. 

Cheney was among the House Republicans who voted to impeach Trump. Cheney officially filed to run for re-election on Thursday.

Andrew Mark Miller is a writer at Fox News. Find him on Twitter @andymarkmiller and email tips to AndrewMark.Miller@Fox.com.

More from Politics