Former lingerie mogul faces lawmaker questioning after FBI internal memo calls him Epstein co-conspirator

Lawmakers on the House Oversight Committee will question billionaire businessman Les Wexner Feb. 18 at 10 a.m. over his connections to Jeffrey Epstein, a source familiar with the committee’s work confirmed to Fox News Digital.

Wexner will answer questions from Ohio, where he owns a residence.

Lawmakers from across both parties have demanded increased scrutiny on Wexner, the former CEO of L Brands, the parent company of Victoria’s Secret, for his association with Epstein unearthed among the three million files recently released by the Department of Justice (DOJ) in compliance with the Epstein Files Transparency Act.

Although Wexner’s business connections with Epstein are well-documented, new files reveal authorities had internally considered Wexner an accessory to Epstein’s crimes. Wexner was one of Epstein's largest and earliest clients, having brought on Epstein's consulting and financial advising services for his companies, according to Wexner and financial statements. In addition to Victoria's Secret, L Brands also included companies like Abercrombie & Fitch and Bath & Body Works.

In one FBI memo dated Aug. 15, 2019 — five days after Epstein killed himself in prison — the bureau listed Wexner as a "co-conspirator" alongside Ghislaine Maxwell and five others. At the time of his death, Epstein was charged with sex trafficking minors.

According to Rep. Robert Garcia, D-Calif., the DOJ had redacted some mentions of his name until pressed about why they hadn’t been made public.

"The DOJ has been redacting alleged Epstein billionaire co-conspirator Les Wexner’s identity," Garcia said in a post to X.

"That’s why Oversight Democrats forced a subpoena for him to testify. He will answer our questions under oath next week."

Despite month-long probes into Epstein, his sex-trafficking crimes and his associates, lawmakers remain frustrated that the DOJ has yet to press charges against any figures listed in the Epstein files.

Until that happens, members like Rep. Thomas Massie, R-Ky., have said lawmakers’ calls for transparency into Epstein’s crimes remain unfulfilled.

Massie noted that mention in the files doesn’t, on its own, implicate wrongdoing, but added the context for Wexner should raise special concern.

"Appearing in the Epstein files does not prove guilt, but Leslie Wexner was designated as a co-conspirator of Epstein for ‘child sex trafficking," Massie wrote in a post to social media.

The Wexner Foundation did not immediately respond to a request for comment on whether Wexner intended to answer lawmakers’ questions or if he would invoke his Fifth Amendment rights.