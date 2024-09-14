Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2024 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

White House

Former aide to New York Gov. Hochul, who is accused of being Chinese spy, went on a tour of the White House

Rep. Grace Meng, D-N.Y., facilitated tour of White House for Linda Sun in May

Greg Norman By Greg Norman Fox News
Published
close
NY Gov. Kathy Hochul discusses former aide Linda Sun who is accused of working for CCP Video

NY Gov. Kathy Hochul discusses former aide Linda Sun who is accused of working for CCP

Former aide to New York Gov Kathy Hochul, Linda Sun, is accused of buying $6M worth of property in New York, Hawaii with Chinese Communist Party money. (FNC)

A former aide to Democratic New York Gov. Kathy Hochul, who is now accused by the Justice Department of acting as a Chinese spy, went on a tour of the White House earlier this year, a White House official has confirmed to Fox News Digital. 

Linda Sun’s visit to the White House was facilitated by another Democrat, Rep. Grace Meng of Queens, and consisted of "a walking tour through historic rooms and [did] not include access to White House offices, personnel, or non-public information," the official said. 

"Tours are available to any members of the public, through congressional offices, and this was arranged through that standard process, by Rep. Meng," the official also told Fox News Digital.  

The New York Post cited a source as saying that Sun’s tour in May came as she was already under investigation, and days after it happened, she posted on Facebook: "Tour of the White House [check emoji], See our favorite Congresswoman [check emoji], Tour of the Capitol with our favorite Congresswoman [check emoji]." 

FORMER AIDE TO DEMOCRATIC NY GOVERNOR ARRESTED IN FEDERAL CASE 

Hochul Sun

Former aide to New York Gov. Kathy Hochul, Linda Sun, is accused of buying $6 million worth of property in New York, Hawaii with Chinese Communist Party money. (Getty Images)

A spokesperson for Meng told the newspaper that Sun and Meng took a photo on the steps outside the House chamber and that "Obviously, nobody knew anything about what she is now accused of doing which continues to be deeply troubling and shocking." 

"If anything was known, her request would have clearly not been considered. The tour does not include the Oval Office, West Wing, interaction with officials or anything along those lines," the spokesperson reportedly added. 

Authorities arrested both Sun, 40, and her husband, Chris Hu, 41, at the start of September. 

Sun is charged with violating and conspiring to violate the Foreign Agents Registration Act, visa fraud, alien smuggling, and money laundering conspiracy. She is alleged to have acted on behalf of the government of China and the Chinese Communist Party. Hochul fired Sun last year after her office discovered evidence of misconduct. 

"This individual was hired by the Executive Chamber more than a decade ago. We terminated her employment in March 2023 after discovering evidence of misconduct, immediately reported her actions to law enforcement, and have assisted law enforcement throughout this process," Hochul's office said in a statement. 

HOUSE REPUBLICANS PRESS GOV. HOCHUL ON ALLEGED CHINA COMMUNIST PARTY AGENT’S INFLUENCE IN NEW YORK 

Linda Sun and husband leave court

Former New York Governor Kathy Hochul aide Linda Sun, center, and her husband, Christopher Hu, second from left, leave Brooklyn Federal Court after their arraignment, on Tuesday, Sept. 3, in New York City. (AP Photo/Corey Sipkin)

The FBI had raided Sun's home on Long Island in New York in late July, but no arrests were made at the time. 

In a federal indictment, prosecutors allege Sun, acting on behalf of the Chinese government and Chinese Communist Party, "engaged in numerous political activities in the interests of the PRC and the CCP, including blocking representatives of the Taiwanese government from having access to the NYS governor’s office." 

They said Sun provided "unauthorized invitation letters from the office of the NYS governor that were used to facilitate travel by PRC government officials into the United States for meetings with NYS government officials." 

"In return for these and other actions, the defendant Linda Sun received substantial economic and other benefits from representatives of the PRC government and the CCP," the indictment read. 

"Sun and Hu laundered the monetary proceeds of this scheme to purchase, among other items, real estate property in Manhasset, New York for $3.6 million, a condominium in Honolulu, Hawaii for $1.9 million, and various luxury automobiles, including a 2024 Ferrari," it also said. "Sun never disclosed any benefits she received from representatives of the PRC government and the CCP to the NYS government, as she was required to do as a NYS government employee." 

Linda Sun outside Brooklyn federal court

Sun is accused of acting as a Chinese spy and "received substantial economic and other benefits" for doing so, prosecutors allege. (AP Photo/Corey Sipkin)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP 

Meng’s office did not immediately respond Saturday to a request for comment from Fox News Digital. 

Fox News’ Anders Hagstrom and David Spunt contributed to this report.  

Greg Norman is a reporter at Fox News Digital.

More from Politics