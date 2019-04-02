Biden accused by 2 more women of inappropriate touching

Two more women have accused former Vice President Joe Biden of touching them inappropriately at events, bringing the total number of women who have complained publicly about the prospective 2020 Democratic candidate to four.

The latest accusations were reported by The New York Times. One of the claims dated from 2012, while the other encounter was said to have taken place a few years later.

In the 2012 incident, writer D.J. Hill said Biden put his hand on her shoulder, then dropped it down her back in a way that made her "very uncomfortable" while Hill and her husband posed for pictures with him at a fundraiser in Minneapolis. Hill said her husband noticed the movement and made a joke about it.

"Only he knows his intent,” Hill told the Times, before adding, "If something makes you feel uncomfortable, you have to feel able to say it."

In the second incident, former college student Caitlyn Caruso told the paper that Biden "rested his hand on her thigh — even as she squirmed in her seat to show her discomfort — and hugged her 'just a little bit too long' at an event on sexual assault at the University of Nevada at Las Vegas." Caruso, now 22, told the paper that she was 19 at the time and had just recounted her own story of sexual assault.

PRO-TRUMP PAC ATTACKS 'CREEPY JOE' BIDEN IN AD RECALLING CLINTON CAMPAIGN

"It doesn’t even really cross your mind that such a person would dare perpetuate harm like that,” Caruso told the Times. "These are supposed to be people you can trust."

On Monday, Amy Lappos, a former aide to Rep. Jim Himes, D-Conn., told the Hartford Courant that Biden touched her face with both hands and rubbed noses in 2009. Late last week, former Nevada politician Lucy Flores wrote that Biden had grabbed her shoulders, smelled her hair and kissed her on the back of her head at a campaign event in 2014.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Biden has denied acting inappropriately and a spokesman for the former vice president accused "right wing trolls and others" of conflating images of Biden embracing acquaintances, colleagues and friends in his official capacity during swearing-in ceremonies with uninvited touching in a statement published the same day as Lappos' accusations.

Biden's team had no immediate comment on the latest allegations.

Click for more from The New York Times.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.