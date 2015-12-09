Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2018 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. All market data delayed 20 minutes.

Politics
Published
Last Update December 20, 2015

For millions, Obamacare coverage more expensive than penalties

By Robert King | Washington Examiner

!--StartFragment-->

For about 7 million people, getting health coverage will cost more than paying Obamacare's individual mandate penalty.

The average penalty for not having coverage in 2016 rises 47 percent to $969, making it a significant factor in whether to buy insurance, according to a new analysis released Wednesday from the Kaiser Family Foundation.

But the penalty varies based on whether the person qualifies for a premium subsidy.

Read more on WashingtonExaminer.com