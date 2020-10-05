Florida voter registration website experienced outage hours before deadline

With Florida's voter registration deadline just hours away, the state's website began experiencing issues on Monday night, as residents were attempting to log in order to cast a ballot in next month's election.

Florida's Commissioner of Agriculture and Consumer Services, Nikki Fried, pointed out the issue on Twitter and demanded state officials -- specifically GOP Gov. Ron DeSantis -- fix the error.

"The voter registration deadline in Florida is just hours away, and the online voter registration website is broken," Fried tweeted. "This is unacceptable @GovRonDeSantis.Fix it now."

SEN. RICK SCOTT INTRODUCES BILL REQUIRING MAIL-IN BALLOTS BE COUNTED WITHIN 24 HOURS OF ELECTION DAY

She also included a screenshot of the issue that said, "502 - web server received an invalid response while acting as a gateway or proxy server."

When Fox News attempted to access the link included in Fried's tweet, the site initially would not load and remained idle.

CLICK HERE FOR THE FOX NEWS APP

However, the website was fixed and restored to what appeared to be full working order less than one hour after her post.