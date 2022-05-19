Florida road rage confrontation: Man who pulled knife on concealed carry holder charged with assault

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

A Florida man arrested for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon following a road rage incident was released Wednesday with an order of no contact after he allegedly swung a knife at another man.

Rafael Rivera, 50, was driving a pickup truck Tuesday afternoon when he allegedly cut in front of a man on a motorcycle. Both men pulled over, and Rivera pulled out a knife, the Flagler County Sheriff's Office said.

Authorities say the victim then pulled out metallic knuckles, and as video of the incident shows, a heated conversation ensued. Rivera then allegedly swung a knife, leading the victim to pull out a gun and tell Rivera to back away.

Video shows Rivera then taking out a phone and calling 911 to report that the other man pulled a gun on him. The victim's wife, who was recording the incident, can be heard shouting that this only happened after Rivera swung his knife.

Deputies arrived on the scene soon after, and following interviews with witnesses they arrested Rivera on a charge of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon without intent to kill.

Court records show bond was set at $5,000.

"Traffic disagreements should never result in violence in our streets. In this particular incident, the video captured by the victim’s wife clearly shows that her husband’s life was threatened. I applaud the way the motorcyclist handled this situation," Flagler County Sheriff Rick Staly said in a statement. "After his life was clearly threatened, he lawfully defended himself and then de-escalated the situation. The offender is lucky he was not shot. I also remind the community to not take traffic enforcement in your own hands and control your anger. Call the Sheriff’s Office instead."