Florida
Published

Florida food truck explosion at seafood festival leaves 1 injured, police say

Unclear what caused food truck to explode at Vero Beach Seafood Festival

By Stephen Sorace | Fox News
A food truck exploded at a seafood festival in Florida over the weekend, leaving one person severely burned, authorities said.

The food truck was part of the Vero Beach Seafood Festival held at Riverside Park, the Vero Beach Police Department said.

The burn victim was airlifted to Orlando Regional Medical Center Burn Unit for her injuries. Police didn’t release any information about the victim or her injuries.

No other injuries were reported.

Police released photos of the scene showing the roof had blown off the food truck and its walls had collapsed outward.

Indian River County Fire Rescue and the State Fire Marshall's Office Investigator were investigating the explosion.

It wasn’t immediately clear what caused the food truck to explode. Indian River County Fire Rescue and the State Fire Marshall's Office Investigator were on scene investigating.

Police did not release any further information about the victim.

The seafood festival remained open to the public despite the incident.