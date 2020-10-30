Florida judge resigns from vote-counting board after at least a dozen Trump donations discovered

A Florida judge who was leading the Duval County's vote-counting board was forced to resign Thursday after it was uncovered that he had donated hundreds of dollars to President Trump's campaign and the Republican National Committee, and also has Trump-Pence signs covering his front lawn.

DEMOCRATS TURNING OUT AT LOWER RATES THAN REPUBLICANS IN MIAMI

Judges are required to refrain from offering donations or public support to a particular political candidate, but a report by The Florida Times-Union uncovered that he had donated $20 in 2016 to Trump's first run for office and then 11 times after that amounting to $170. He also donated $178 to the RNC, the National Republican Congressional Committee, and the National Republican Senatorial Committee between 2018 and 2020.

Shore had previously come under fire for the way he handled mail-in ballot counting that had been rejected by machines.

Shore attempted to keep a tight lid on vote-counting meetings by preventing members of the public from taking photos or videos at the meetings. He also barred observers, including political parties, candidates and the public, from objecting to the Duval County Canvassing Board's decisions.

Chief Judge Mark Mahon said that although Shore resigned, "he indicated he has always conducted himself fairly and impartially."

HALF OF SOCIAL MEDIA USERS IN THREE ELECTION BATTLEGROUNDS SEE ADS QUESTIONING RESULTS

Signs on Shore's front lawn read “Americans for the Trump Agenda,” and “Keep the heat on Congress.”

Judges could potentially be prosecuted or removed from their posts by the Judicial Qualifications Commission for violating judicial canons.

CLICK HERE FOR THE FOX NEWS APP

Campaign donations themselves don't constitute political activism but displaying signs does, according to the Division of Elections.