Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2020 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Florida
Published

Florida judge resigns from vote-counting board after at least a dozen Trump donations discovered

The judge also had Trump-Pence signs on his front lawn

By Vandana Rambaran | Fox News
close
Trump administration proposes change to rules governing international students in US Video

Trump administration proposes change to rules governing international students in US

The Department of Homeland Security argues the new rules under the Trump administration will help address national security concerns; Molly Line reports.

A Florida judge who was leading the Duval County's vote-counting board was forced to resign Thursday after it was uncovered that he had donated hundreds of dollars to President Trump's campaign and the Republican National Committee, and also has Trump-Pence signs covering his front lawn. 

DEMOCRATS TURNING OUT AT LOWER RATES THAN REPUBLICANS IN MIAMI

Judges are required to refrain from offering donations or public support to a particular political candidate, but a report by The Florida Times-Union uncovered that he had donated $20 in 2016 to Trump's first run for office and then 11 times after that amounting to $170. He also donated $178 to the RNC, the National Republican Congressional Committee, and the National Republican Senatorial Committee between 2018 and 2020. 

Shore had previously come under fire for the way he handled mail-in ballot counting that had been rejected by machines. 

Shore attempted to keep a tight lid on vote-counting meetings by preventing members of the public from taking photos or videos at the meetings. He also barred observers, including political parties, candidates and the public, from objecting to the Duval County Canvassing Board's decisions. 

Chief Judge Mark Mahon said that although Shore resigned, "he indicated he has always conducted himself fairly and impartially."

HALF OF SOCIAL MEDIA USERS IN THREE ELECTION BATTLEGROUNDS SEE ADS QUESTIONING RESULTS

Signs on Shore's front lawn read “Americans for the Trump Agenda,” and “Keep the heat on Congress.”

Judges could potentially be prosecuted or removed from their posts by the Judicial Qualifications Commission for violating judicial canons. 

CLICK HERE FOR THE FOX NEWS APP

Campaign donations themselves don't constitute political activism but displaying signs does, according to the Division of Elections. 

Vandana Rambaran is a reporter covering news and politics at foxnews.com. She can be found on Twitter @vandanarambaran
Fox News Democracy 2020

2020 Presidential Election