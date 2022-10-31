Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

US
Published

Florida girl, 13, arrested after posting threat to blow up school because she was 'bored,' cops say

The girl admitted to writing the threats inside a Florida middle school bathroom and has since been arrested and charged, authorities said

Louis Casiano
By Louis Casiano | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for October 31 Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for October 31

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

A 13-year-old Florida girl threatened to blow up a middle school in a message written on a restroom wall because she was "bored," police said.

The girl was arrested and charged with second-degree written threats to kill, injured or conduct act of terrorism, the Haines City Police Department said over the weekend. 

"We take every threat to our schools seriously," Haines City Police Chief Greg Goreck said in a statement. "The safety of our students is vital and we will continue to send the message to everyone that there is no such thing as a harmless prank when it comes to making threats against our children."

LIBERALS CALL FR LUKE BRYAN BOYCOTT AFTER RON DESANTIS APPEARANCE

A Florida middle school girl allegedly wrote a threat on a restroom wall because she was "bored," authorities said. 

A Florida middle school girl allegedly wrote a threat on a restroom wall because she was "bored," authorities said.  (Haines City Police Department)

The message inside the female restroom at Shelley S. Boone Middle School read: "I am gonna blow up this school!!!" as well as "Date: 11,5,2022" with a small heart underneath it. 

A department school resource officer was notified of the message and the school was checked for any potential threats or devices. None were found. 

"During the course of the investigation, a 13-year-old suspect was identified, and admitted to writing the message because she ‘was bored,’" the police department said. 

Judge Jeanine Pirro: We have the largest declines in reading, math scores, but Kamala's worried about electric school buses Video

The girl's mother allowed authorities to check her home. No weapons were found. 

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Polk County Schools Superintendent Frederick Heid thanks law enforcement for its response to the incident. 

"We encourage parents to reinforce with their children that they should never make threatening statements. We must take any potential threat seriously," he said. 

Louis Casiano is a reporter for Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to louis.casiano@fox.com.

More from Politics