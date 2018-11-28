Flake blocked in bid to force vote on save-Mueller bill, as Trump court pick caught in crossfire

Outgoing Arizona GOP Sen. Jeff Flake joined with several Democrats on Wednesday in a failed attempt to force a vote on legislation to protect Special Counsel Robert Mueller from inappropriate removal or political pressure.

Flake, along with Delaware Democratic Sen. Chris Coons and New Jersey Democratic Sen. Cory Booker, tried to use a parliamentary maneuver to pave the way for a vote on the Special Counsel Independence and Integrity Act.

Flake asked for unanimous consent to vote on the bill, but Utah Sen. Mike Lee objected, blocking the effort.

The three lawmakers expressed concern over comments made by President Trump, who has called the Mueller probe a “phony witch hunt,” as well as Trump’s ousting of Attorney General Jeff Sessions.

“It’s clear, therefore, something has to be done to protect Mr. Mueller’s investigation,” Flake said on the Senate floor.

The Special Counsel Independence and Integrity Act mandates that a special counsel can only be fired for good cause by a senior Justice Department official.

Some Republicans counter that the bill is unnecessary. During Tuesday’s briefing, White House Press Secretary Sarah Sanders denied that the president is considering firing Mueller.

“Look, I think that the president has had Robert Mueller doing his job for the last two years, and he could’ve taken action at any point, and he hasn’t. So we’ll let that speak for itself,” she said.

Sanders added, “He has no intent to do anything.”

The blocking of the bill, though, could complicate GOP efforts to confirm Trump’s judicial nominees.

Flake, who is retiring from the Senate, has said he won’t support any of Trump’s judicial nominees until he gets a vote on his bill to protect Special Counsel Robert Mueller from firing. Later Wednesday, Republicans hope to move forward with plans to vote on Thomas Farr’s nomination to serve on the federal bench for the Eastern District of North Carolina.

Should Flake vote against Farr on Wednesday afternoon, that would take the GOP down to a maximum of 50 yeas. Vice President Pence could be needed to break a tie on the procedural vote, and potentially to confirm Farr later this week.

The Farr nomination has been controversial, with all 49 Democrats oppose Farr, arguing that Farr discriminated against African Americans through his rulings on voting laws.

“Mr. Farr defended North Carolina’s absurdly restrictive voter ID law, also passed by the conservative Republican state legislature, and they tailored their election laws to disadvantage African-American voters after requesting race-specific data on voting practices,” Senate Democratic leader Chuck Schumer of New York said.

Republicans, meanwhile, are standing behind Farr.

“The American Bar Association’s Standing Committee on the Federal Judiciary -- a body that's frequently been held up by my Democratic colleagues as the ‘gold standard’ -- has awarded Mr. Farr its highest possible rating: unanimously well qualified,” Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell said.

Fox News’ Chad Pergram contributed to this report.