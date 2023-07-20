Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Louisiana
Published

First lease auction for Gulf of Mexico wind development set for late August

Aug. 29 auction will involve over 300,000 acres of nautical real estate

Associated Press
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for July 20 Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for July 20

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

The first auction of offshore leases for wind power development in the Gulf of Mexico will take place Aug. 29 for tracts off the Louisiana and Texas coasts, the Biden administration announced Thursday.

The Department of the Interior said the lease sale will involve more than 300,000 acres. That includes a 102,480-acre area off the southwest Louisiana coast, and areas covering 102,480 acres and 96,786 acres off Galveston, Texas.

OIL GIANTS OFFER $264M FOR GULF OF MEXICO DRILLING RIGHTS

Plans for the sale come as wind energy projects are already taking shape in the Northeast. Earlier this month, the government gave the go-ahead for New Jersey’s first offshore wind farm to begin construction. That followed approval of projects now under construction in the northeast, one off Massachusetts and the other off New York and Rhode Island.

Offshore wind turbines

Three offshore wind turbines are seen off the coast of Block Island, Rhode Island, Aug. 15, 2016. (AP Photo/Michael Dwyer, File)

"We're going to the Gulf," President Joe Biden said Thursday in Philadelphia. He was there to tour the Philly Shipyard, where there was a steel-cutting ceremony for the Acadia, a vessel that will help to build offshore wind farms.

NO BROTHERLY LOVE FOR BIDEN AS BLUE-COLLAR WORKERS SLAM 'BIDENOMICS' BEFORE PHILLY VISIT: 'STILL STRUGGLING'

The administration had said in February that it was considering an offshore lease sale in the Gulf, where industries that traditionally serve offshore oil and gas drilling are also embracing wind energy developments.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The Gulf areas being auctioned next month have the potential to generate 3.7 gigawatts, enough power for nearly 1.3 million homes, the Interior news release said. The administration has set a goal of installing 30 gigawatts of offshore wind energy by 2030.

More from Politics