Wisconsinites kicked out and denied entry to this Democrat's 'fake town hall'

EXCLUSIVE: A Wisconsin woman was removed from a town hall hosted by Democratic Minnesota Gov. Gov. Tim Walz in Eau Claire last week after she filmed organizers blocking Trump supporters from entering.

Wisconsin voter Katrina Patterson told Fox News Digital she wanted Walz to address potential cuts to Social Security and Medicare, but she was told to leave, met by law enforcement and locked outside before the town hall began.

Patterson, who said she "knew that it was wrong," filmed event organizers denying three men in "Make America Great Again" hats from entering Walz's town hall. While she was registered for the event, Patterson only took her seat for a few minutes before she was also told to leave.

"Tim Walz and the Democrats are claiming that my congressman won't listen to his constituents, but yet we've got proof of them blocking Republicans from coming into their town hall," Patterson said. "It's really hypocritical. It makes it abundantly obvious that their town halls aren't real. For lack of a better word, they're fake town halls because they only want to hear from Democrats."

The former vice presidential candidate was one of the first Democrats to announce town halls in Republican-held congressional districts after the National Republican Congressional Committee (NRCC), the political campaign committee tasked with electing more Republicans to the U.S. House of Representatives , advised against town halls after ongoing disruptions by Democratic protesters discontent with President Donald Trump’s second term.

"Clearly, this political theater was designed to only engage Democrats with no real interest in listening to voters who rejected their out-of-touch agenda. Yet another embarrassing charade on Walz’s walk of shame," NRCC spokesman Zach Bannon told Fox News Digital after Walz's Eau Claire town hall.

When Walz announced his red state tour, he framed the town halls as an opportunity for constituents in Republican districts to "make their voices heard."

"I’m hitting the road, traveling to red states across the country to lend a megaphone to the people. Your congressman may not want to listen, but they’re going to hear from us anyway," Walz said in a post.

Patterson said it's "hypocritical" for Democrats to claim they are willing to listen when they're blocking Republicans from entering.

"They've got people going to some of the Republican town halls and intentionally starting chaos and trouble, and then they turn around and block Republicans from going into their town halls. It's just horrible and hypocritical. It really is," Patterson said.

She said it felt like a "secret society" where Democrats don't want to let in "Republicans to hear what they have to say or to speak up and give their views and opinions."

"The only reason they had to kick me out was the fact that I was catching them on camera, doing something wrong that they knew they shouldn't do," Patterson added.

While Patterson did not get the opportunity to voice her concerns at the Walz town hall, she said Rep. Derrick Van. Orden, R-Wis., is "really reachable," and she hasn't had an issue getting in touch with him despite what the Democratic Party says.

"Tim Walz and Democrats have been just really running him through the mud and giving him a hard time for doing virtual town halls," Patterson said. "I watched one the other day and got to throw in some comments there. I did have one question that didn't get answered during that one, but I'm just planning to ask him again the next time around."

Democrats launched a coordinated effort to host "People’s Town Halls" in all 50 states after disruptive protests led Republican leadership to advise against hosting in-person town halls. The Democratic National Committee (DNC) and Democratic state parties held a total of 22 events in 13 states during the first week, the DNC told Fox News Digital Friday. The events were billed as "open, inclusive and built to amplify your voice."

Walz did not respond to Fox News Digital's request for comment.