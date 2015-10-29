Fiorina: Clinton presidency 'bad for women'

Carly Fiorina blasted Hillary Clinton Wednesday for touting her ability to become the country's first woman president.

"It is the height of hypocrisy for Mrs. Clinton to talk about being the first woman president when every single policy she espouses and every single policy of President Obama has been demonstrably bad for women," Fiorina said during the third GOP debate.

"Ninety-two percent of the jobs lost during Barack Obama's first term belonged to women," Fiorina added.

The former Hewlett-Packard CEO said millions of women have "fallen into poverty" under the Obama administration.

