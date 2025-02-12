Expand / Collapse search
White House

White House says ‘the real constitutional crisis is taking place within our judicial branch’

Dozens of lawsuits have been filed against Trump administration in response to his flurry of executive orders

Greg Norman By Greg Norman Fox News
Published
White House says a ‘constitutional crisis' is unfolding 'within our judicial branch’ Video

White House says a ‘constitutional crisis' is unfolding 'within our judicial branch’

White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt says "district court judges in liberal districts across the country are abusing their power to unilaterally block President Trump's basic executive authority."

White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt declared Wednesday that "the real constitutional crisis is taking place within our judicial branch, where district court judges in liberal districts across the country are abusing their power to unilaterally block President Trump's basic executive authority." 

Leavitt made the remarks as dozens of activist and legal groups, elected officials, local jurisdictions and individuals have launched more than 50 lawsuits against the Trump administration since Jan. 20 in response to his more than 60 executive orders, as well as executive proclamations and memos, Fox News Digital found.  

"We believe these judges are acting as judicial activists rather than honest arbiters of the law. And they have issued at least 12 injunctions against this administration in the past 14 days, often without citing any evidence or grounds for their lawsuits," Leavitt said. 

"This is part of a larger concerted effort by Democrat activists, and nothing more than the continuation of the weaponization of justice against President Trump," she added. 

LAWSUIT TRACKER: NEW RESISTANCE BATTLING TRUMP’S SECOND TERM THROUGH ONSLAUGHT OF LAWSUITS TAKING AIM AT EXECUTIVE ORDERS 

White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt speaks

White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt speaks during a briefing at the White House, on Wednesday, Feb. 12. (AP/Evan Vucci)

Just roughly three weeks back in the Oval Office, Trump's administration has been hit with at least 54 lawsuits working to resist his policies.  

Leavitt alleged that an "extremely dishonest narrative" has been emerging in recent days with media outlets "fearmongering the American people into believing there is a constitutional crisis taking place here at the White House." 

FEDERAL JUDGE ORDERS TRUMP ADMINISTRATION TO RESTORE PUBLIC HEALTH WEB PAGES 

Trump signs executive orders at the White House

President Donald Trump speaks with reporters as he signs executive orders in the Oval Office at the White House, on Monday, Feb. 10. (AP/Alex Brandon)

"Quick news flash to these liberal judges who are supporting their obstructionist efforts: 77 million Americans voted to elect this president, and each injunction is an abuse of the rule of law and an attempt to thwart the will of the people," Leavitt also said. 

Protest against President Donald Trump

Protesters hold signs while listening to speakers during a 50501 Protest on the south steps of the West Virginia State Capitol in Charleston, West Virgina, on Feb. 5, during what was billed as a nationwide series of protests against President Donald Trump, Project 2025, DEI rollbacks and other recent administration initiatives.  (Chris Dorst/Charleston Gazette-Mail via AP)

"As the president clearly stated in the Oval Office yesterday, we will comply with the law in the courts, but we will also continue to seek every legal remedy to ultimately overturn these radical injunctions and ensure President Trump's policies can be enacted," she concluded. 

Fox News’ Emma Colton contributed to this report. 

Greg Norman is a reporter at Fox News Digital.

