White House says ‘the real constitutional crisis is taking place within our judicial branch’

White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt declared Wednesday that "the real constitutional crisis is taking place within our judicial branch, where district court judges in liberal districts across the country are abusing their power to unilaterally block President Trump's basic executive authority."

Leavitt made the remarks as dozens of activist and legal groups, elected officials, local jurisdictions and individuals have launched more than 50 lawsuits against the Trump administration since Jan. 20 in response to his more than 60 executive orders, as well as executive proclamations and memos, Fox News Digital found.

"We believe these judges are acting as judicial activists rather than honest arbiters of the law. And they have issued at least 12 injunctions against this administration in the past 14 days, often without citing any evidence or grounds for their lawsuits," Leavitt said.

"This is part of a larger concerted effort by Democrat activists, and nothing more than the continuation of the weaponization of justice against President Trump," she added.

Just roughly three weeks back in the Oval Office, Trump's administration has been hit with at least 54 lawsuits working to resist his policies.

Leavitt alleged that an "extremely dishonest narrative" has been emerging in recent days with media outlets "fearmongering the American people into believing there is a constitutional crisis taking place here at the White House."

"Quick news flash to these liberal judges who are supporting their obstructionist efforts: 77 million Americans voted to elect this president, and each injunction is an abuse of the rule of law and an attempt to thwart the will of the people," Leavitt also said.

"As the president clearly stated in the Oval Office yesterday, we will comply with the law in the courts, but we will also continue to seek every legal remedy to ultimately overturn these radical injunctions and ensure President Trump's policies can be enacted," she concluded.

