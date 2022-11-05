Fetterman, Obama stump for candidate who previously supported plans to 'abolish' ICE and 'Defund the police'

Pennsylvania Democrat U.S. Senate candidate John Fetterman and former President Barack Obama campaigned with a U.S. House candidate on Saturday who has supported radical left-wing policies.

Fetterman and Obama attended a campaign event with Democrat U.S. House candidate Summer Lee, who is running to represent Pennsylvania's 12th Congressional District.

Previously, Lee has advocated for leftist policy proposals such as defunding the police, abolishing U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) and enacting reparations.

In a 2020 tweet, Lee said that it has come time to call for defunding the police because "all other demands have been disregarded."

TWITTER SHOCKED WHEN MULTIPLE US FLAGS COLLAPSE AT FETTERMAN RALLY: 'PERFECT METAPHOR'

She later said in a separate tweet that reforming "oppressive systems" and funding them can't happen at the same time.

"You can't reform oppressive systems while pouring money into them, ESP at the expense of education, housing, transportation, environmental justice etc," Lee said.

In separate tweets in 2018 and 2019, Lee called for ICE to be abolished.

PENNSYLVANIA WIND GUST AT FETTERMAN-OBAMA RALLY SENDS AMERICAN FLAGS TUMBLING

In February 2022, Lee tweeted, "It's time for reparations."

Lee also called for an end to fracking, stating in a tweet, "No fracking in our communities. period."

"We're also fighting for a Green New Deal because we need to transition to 100% renewable energy for the sake of all of our future," Lee tweeted.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP