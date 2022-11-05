Twitter shocked when multiple US flags collapse at Fetterman rally: 'Perfect metaphor'

Twitter users were stunned as video of Democratic U.S. Senate candidate John Fetterman’s latest rally showed several American flags directly behind him get blown over by strong gusts of wind as soon as he began speaking.

Users wondered if it was an ominous sign for Fetterman’s performance on election day this year. Others called it the "perfect metaphor" for the Democrat's campaign.

After Fetterman took the stage and uttered only a few words at his latest Pennsylvania rally – days before the election between him and Republican candidate Dr. Mehmet Oz – the flags standing directly behind him began to topple over under high winds.

The moment came as the candidate mentioned campaigning with former President Barack Obama, who was touring with Fetterman to boost his chances in the race.

As Fetterman compared former President Donald Trump to Obama, claiming that between the two, only Obama was "100% sedition-free," at least six of the flags planted behind him toppled over in an instant.

Gobsmacked conservative Twitter users flooded the clip with comments, claiming it sums up Fetterman’s performance this election cycle.

Donald Trump Jr. called the scene "The perfect metaphor for Fetterman's campaign."

The official RNC Research account sarcastically tweeted, "John Fetterman’s rally is off to a great start..."

Conservative journalist Ian Miles Cheong quipped, "Someone up there doesn’t like it when Fetterman tells lies."

Conservative actor Nick Searcy wrote, "The flags know he's a moron. @JohnFetterman"

GOP Chairwoman Ronna McDaniel called the scene, "A perfect metaphor for Democrats’ control of Congress."

Radio host Michael Berry joked, "Everyone was blown over by his charisma."

Republican Party social media and digital strategist Alec Sears found the incident uncanny, tweeting, "We live in a simulation."

Conservative influencer Robby Starbuck wrote, "The start of Fetterman’s rally is pure art."