Fetterman leads over Oz in Pennsylvania Senate poll, while economy tops list of important issues

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Lt. Gov. John Fetterman, D-Pa., is the choice candidate in the Pennsylvania Senate race over Trump-endorsed Dr. Mehmet Oz, according to recent polls that indicate how voters feel about the two dueling candidates two months ahead of the November election.

A CBS News/YouGov survey suggests that Oz is five percentage points behind Democrat opponent Fetterman, who has 52% support.

According to the poll, 54% of Oz supporters said they were only supporting him because they do not want Fetterman to get elected, with only 15% saying he has their vote because they want him to be the Senator.

The majority of voters believe that Oz would best handle the economy, and 80% of registered Pennsylvanians saying that the economy a very important midterm issue. On Tuesday, the consumer price index report revealed that annual inflation had risen to 8.3% in August, just weeks after the economy entered into a technical recession following two consecutive quarters of negative GDP growth.

FETTERMAN SAYS HE WILL DEBATE OZ AHEAD OF PENNSYLVANIA SEANTE ELECTION AFTER REFUSING TO ACCEPT INVITATION

More than half (56%) the respondents to the poll listed abortion as a very important issue; but among those who responded that abortion was critical in Pennsylvania Senate the race, 70% favored Fetterman. Following the overturning of Roe v Wade, 55% of Democrats in the state said they are more likely to vote for Fetterman.

FETTERMAN CAMPAIGNS WITH ‘OUTSTANDING’ COUNCIL MEMBERS WHO SUPPORT CALLS TO ‘DEFUND THE POLICE’

Fifty-seven percent think that Fetterman says what he truly thinks, whereas 71% think Oz only says what he thinks voters want to hear.

According to the poll, 67% of voters in the Keystone State think that Oz has not been in Pennsylvania long enough to understand its residents and the issues. Fifty-percent said they like how Fetterman handles himself and 35% approve of Oz's behavior.

Fetterman suffered a stroke in May, but according to the poll, 59% of Pennsylvanians believe Fetterman is healthy enough to be senator. Among Republicans, 4 in 10 think that he is also in good enough health to take office.

Fifty-seven percent of Republicans think it is very important that the Senate candidates debate before November's election, compared to 30% of Democrats would like to see them debate. Fetterman recently agreed to a debate with Oz.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

President Biden received a 42% job approval rating among Pennsylvanians.

In the race for governor, Attorney General Josh Shapiro received 55% support over Doug Mastriano's 44%.

In a Monmouth University poll Wednesday, Fetterman was also leading the race over Oz, with 49% of Pennsylvanians plan on definitely or probably voting for him over 39% support for Oz.

The CBS/YouGov poll was conducted from Sept. 6-12, 2022, with a margin of error of plus or minus 3.8 percentage points.