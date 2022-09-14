Expand / Collapse search
Midterm Elections
Published

Fetterman leads over Oz in Pennsylvania Senate poll, while economy tops list of important issues

The economy was the most important issue to Pennsylvania voters

By Aubrie Spady | Fox News
Pennsylvania Senate race heats up as Fetterman agrees to debate Video

Pennsylvania Senate race heats up as Fetterman agrees to debate

Fox News correspondent Bryan Llenas has the latest on the potential debate between Pennsylvania Senate candidates Dr. Mehmet Oz and John Fetterman on 'Fox News Live.' 

Lt. Gov. John Fetterman, D-Pa., is the choice candidate in the Pennsylvania Senate race over Trump-endorsed Dr. Mehmet Oz, according to recent polls that indicate how voters feel about the two dueling candidates two months ahead of the November election.

A CBS News/YouGov survey suggests that Oz is five percentage points behind Democrat opponent Fetterman, who has 52% support.

According to the poll, 54% of Oz supporters said they were only supporting him because they do not want Fetterman to get elected, with only 15% saying he has their vote because they want him to be the Senator.

The majority of voters believe that Oz would best handle the economy, and 80% of registered Pennsylvanians saying that the economy a very important midterm issue. On Tuesday, the consumer price index report revealed that annual inflation had risen to 8.3% in August, just weeks after the economy entered into a technical recession following two consecutive quarters of negative GDP growth.

FETTERMAN SAYS HE WILL DEBATE OZ AHEAD OF PENNSYLVANIA SEANTE ELECTION AFTER REFUSING TO ACCEPT INVITATION

John Fetterman, lieutenant governor of Pennsylvania and Democratic senate candidate, recently agreed to debate against Mehmet Oz.

John Fetterman, lieutenant governor of Pennsylvania and Democratic senate candidate, recently agreed to debate against Mehmet Oz. (Michelle Gustafson/Bloomberg)

More than half (56%) the respondents to the poll listed abortion as a very important issue; but among those who responded that abortion was critical in Pennsylvania Senate the race, 70% favored Fetterman. Following the overturning of Roe v Wade, 55% of Democrats in the state said they are more likely to vote for Fetterman.

FETTERMAN CAMPAIGNS WITH ‘OUTSTANDING’ COUNCIL MEMBERS WHO SUPPORT CALLS TO ‘DEFUND THE POLICE’

Fifty-seven percent think that Fetterman says what he truly thinks, whereas 71% think Oz only says what he thinks voters want to hear.

 Republican U.S. Senate candidate Mehmet Oz.

 Republican U.S. Senate candidate Mehmet Oz. (Bill Clark/CQ-Roll Call, Inc)

According to the poll, 67% of voters in the Keystone State think that Oz has not been in Pennsylvania long enough to understand its residents and the issues. Fifty-percent said they like how Fetterman handles himself and 35% approve of Oz's behavior.

Fetterman suffered a stroke in May, but according to the poll, 59% of Pennsylvanians believe Fetterman is healthy enough to be senator. Among Republicans, 4 in 10 think that he is also in good enough health to take office. 

Pennsylvania Lt. Gov. John Fetterman, the Democratic nominee for the state's U.S. Senate seat.

Pennsylvania Lt. Gov. John Fetterman, the Democratic nominee for the state's U.S. Senate seat. (Gene J. Puskar)

Fifty-seven percent of Republicans think it is very important that the Senate candidates debate before November's election, compared to 30% of Democrats would like to see them debate. Fetterman recently agreed to a debate with Oz.

President Biden received a 42% job approval rating among Pennsylvanians.

In the race for governor, Attorney General Josh Shapiro received 55% support over Doug Mastriano's 44%.

In a Monmouth University poll Wednesday, Fetterman was also leading the race over Oz, with 49% of Pennsylvanians plan on definitely or probably voting for him over 39% support for Oz.

The CBS/YouGov poll was conducted from Sept. 6-12, 2022, with a margin of error of plus or minus 3.8 percentage points.

