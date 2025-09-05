Federal judge rips DOJ prosecutors, dismisses Trump threat case: 'There’s no credibility left'

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Amid President Donald Trump's crime crackdown in the nation's capital, magistrate Judge Zia Faruqui of the U.S. District Court for the District of Columbia criticized U.S. Attorney Jeanine Pirro's office, according to the Associated Press.

"It’s not fair to say they’re losing credibility. We’re past that now," Faruqui claimed, according to the outlet, which indicated that he later asserted, "There’s no credibility left."

Pirro, the U.S. attorney for the District of Columbia, slammed the Faruqui on social media.

"He has repeatedly indicated his allegiance to those who violate the law and carry illegal guns, justifying the possession of these guns and constantly pushing for the release of these dangerous criminals back into our communities," Pirro declared in part of a post on X.

"This judge took an oath to follow the law, yet he has allowed his politics to consistently cloud his judgment and his requirement to follow the law. America voted for safe communities, law and order, and this judge is the antithesis of that," she asserted in another portion of the post.

The AP reported that Faruqui excoriated Pirro's office amid a hearing at which he agreed to dismiss a federal case against Edward Alexander Dana, an individual accused of threatening to kill the president.

An affidavit to support a criminal complaint alleged that Dana was arrested after "damaging a light fixture by pulling it off the exterior wall of the restaurant."

"I’m not going to tolerate fascism. You see, I was adopted [inaudible] to protect the Constitution by any means necessary. And that means killing you, officer, killing the President, killing anyone who stands in the way of our Constitution… You want to stand in the way of our Constitution, I will f[---]ing kill you," Dana said, according to the document.

Because a grand jury did not indict, multiple misdemeanor charges have instead been lodged against Dana in D.C. Superior Court.

"Instead of the outrage that should be engendered by a threat to kill the President of the United States, the grand jury refused to indict. Our duty as prosecutors is clear: to enforce the law," Pirro said in a statement obtained by Fox News Digital.

"When a grand jury does not indict, that does not end our responsibility. We will pursue justice through Superior Court, as we did here—where the defendant now faces four criminal charges," she noted.