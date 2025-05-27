Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2025 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Recommended Videos

New York City

Federal judge blocks Trump's attempt to kill NYC congestion pricing program

Court issues temporary restraining order preventing administration from withholding funds over the $9 toll system

Louis Casiano By Louis Casiano Fox News
Published
close
Dept of Transportation moves to end New York City's congestion pricing Video

Dept of Transportation moves to end New York City's congestion pricing

FOX Business correspondent Madison Alworth reports on the Department of Transportation terminating approval for NYC congestion pricing on 'America Reports.'

A federal judge on Tuesday temporarily halted the Trump administration's effort to kill New York City's controversial congestion pricing program.

U.S. District Court Judge Lewis Liman issued a temporary restraining order barring the administration from getting rid of the program and withholding federal funding if the city failed to nix the program.

NEW YORK CITY URGES JUDGE TO BLOCK TRUMP ADMINISTRATION FROM ELIMINATING ITS CONGESTION PRICING PROGRAM

Traffic lower Manhattan

On Tuesday, a federal judge temporarily halted the Trump administration's effort to kill New York City's controversial congestion pricing program. (Bebeto Matthews/AP Photo)

Liman’s Tuesday restraining order keeps the tolls in place through at least June 9 and prevents Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy from retaliating against the city. 

In February, Trump posted an image of himself wearing a crown and wrote, "CONGESTION PRICING IS DEAD. Manhattan, and all of New York, is SAVED. LONG LIVE THE KING!"

Fox News Digital has reached out to the White House for comment. 

The program was launched in January, using electronic license plate readers and charging most drivers a $9 toll during peak periods to enter Manhattan south of 60th Street in an attempt to reduce congestion and raise funds to improve mass transit.

TRUMP ADMINISTRATION SETS DEADLINE FOR NYC TO SHUT DOWN CONTROVERSIAL CONGESTION PRICING TOLL

Sean Duffy and New York traffic

Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy is taking aim at New York's congestion tolls. (Eduardo MunozAlvarez/VIEWpress/Samuel Corum/Sipa/Bloomberg via Getty Images)

The city said the program has dramatically reduced congestion on the roadways. There have been about 5.8 million fewer cars than expected in the congestion zone between January and March, or a reduction of about 8% to 13%, officials said. 

New York City Comptroller Brad Lander said the program was better for businesses, the city's tourism industry and bus and taxi rides. 

Congestion pricing plate readers

Cars entering Manhattan south of 60th Street during peak periods could be charged a toll of up to $15 per day. (Getty Images)

CLICK TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

He noted that car crashes, noise complaints and traffic were down. 

Louis Casiano is a reporter for Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to louis.casiano@fox.com.

More from Politics