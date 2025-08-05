FBI urged to locate or arrest Texas Democrats who fled state to stall redistricting vote

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Sen. John Cornyn, R-Texas, on Tuesday wrote a letter to FBI Director Kash Patel asking for the bureau's help in finding and arresting Texas House Democrats who fled the state Sunday to prevent a vote on redistricting.

"I have asked @FBIDirectorKash to work with @GregAbbott_TX & Texas law enforcement to investigate potential CRIMINAL acts, including bribery, and to hold legislators accountable who have fled the state in a shameful attempt to stall the legislative process in the Texas House," Cornyn wrote in a post on X Tuesday.

By fleeing the state, the lawmakers have left Texas House of Representatives without a quorum, meaning that no legislative activity can proceed. A quorum was not reached again Tuesday.

"In a representative democracy, we resolve our differences by debating and voting, not by running away," Cornyn wrote in the letter. "Some Texas legislators have fled to New York, and others have fled to Illinois. Since these state legislators are currently outside of Texas, the Texas Department of Public Safety may need support to arrest the fleeing lawmakers."

Cornyn also warned of "out-of-state actors" making public comments about protecting the missing Texas legislators.

"Specifically, I am concerned that legislators who solicited or accepted funds to aid in their efforts to avoid their legislative duties may be guilty of bribery or other public corruption offenses," he added.

In an op-ed published by the Houston Chronicle on Tuesday, Gov. Kathy Hochul admitted to hosting Texas House Democrats at the New York state Capitol and governor's residence this week, claiming they were "following a legitimate and legal tactic."

"As John Lewis said, sometimes you have to get into good trouble," Hochul wrote. "That’s what they’re doing – and they're not alone."

Cornyn said the matter is "time-sensitive," as the Texas Legislature is currently in special session called by Gov. Greg Abbott with just weeks remaining.

"The absence of a quorum prevents key votes on important areas of concern for Texans," he wrote. "For example, the recent Kerrville floods, which caused unbearable tragedy and destruction, is just one issue that needs to be addressed in this legislative session."

"Governor Abbott and Texas state law enforcement officers are doing what they can within the confines of the law, but federal help may be necessary," Cornyn wrote. "These legislators have committed potential criminal acts in their rush to avoid their constitutional responsibilities and must be fully investigated and held accountable. I urge you to work with Texas public officials to provide them the support they need."

Cornyn's office did not immediately respond to Fox News Digital's request for comment. The FBI declined to comment.