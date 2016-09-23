FBI releases nearly 200 pages of Clinton email probe documents

The FBI late Friday released nearly 200 pages of interview summaries from the agency’s investigation into Hillary Clinton’s use of a private email server when she served as secretary of state.

Many of the interviews are redacted so the name of the interview subject cannot be determined.

It comes after the agency first released the report on its investigation earlier this month. That was also released late on a Friday before Labor Day.

Asked by Fox News who authorized the latest release and the timing, an FBI spokesperson said “They were issued as soon as they were ready.”

FBI Director James Comey announced in July that the agency would not recommend charges against Clinton, despite concluding that Clinton and her team were “extremely careless” in their handling of sensitive information.

