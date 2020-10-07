FBI, DOJ press conference on 'matter of national security' stirs speculation

The Justice Department (DOJ) and FBI will hold a press conference Wednesday morning that they said will deal with a national security matter.

The press conference comes amid great speculation in the work of the DOJ, including Connecticut U.S. Attorney John Durham's probe of the Russia investigation's origins and the president’s open frustration with FBI Director Chris Wray. Fox News has learned from a source close to Wray that the director has no plans to step down today or any time soon.

While the DOJ has not specified what that matter is, the press conference comes following news that two notorious British Islamic State (ISIS) terrorists known as the "Beatles," who allegedly had a hand in the torture and beheadings of U.S. hostages in Syria, will be coming to the United States in the coming weeks to face trial.

Alexanda Kotey and El Shafee Elsheikh are in U.S. military custody in Iraq. They were captured by a Kurdish-led militia in early 2018 but brought to Iraq last October.

The men have been accused of taking part in the kidnappings of international hostages, including journalists James Foley and Steven Sotloff and U.S. aid workers Kayla Mueller and Peter Kassig. Kotey and Elsheikh have admitted their involvement in the kidnapping, sexual assault and death of Mueller in 2015.

Attorney General Bill Barr, who self-quarantined for several days amid a coronavirus outbreak that has affected officials including President Trump, is not expected to be present for the press conference. Those announced to be participating are Wray, Assistant Attorney General John C. Demers of the National Security Division, U.S. Attorney for the Eastern District of Virginia G. Zachary Terwilliger and Acting Assistant Director in Charge of the FBI Washington Field Office James A. Dawson

