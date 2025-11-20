Family, service, and a break from the 's--- show': Lawmakers share what they're grateful for this Thanksgiving

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Thanksgiving is a time for people across the country to express gratitude, and it's no different for those who work on Capitol Hill.

Lawmakers on both sides of the aisle told Fox News Digital they were grateful for their families, including Reps. Anna Paulina Luna, R-Fla., and Erin Houchin, R-Ind.

"And it’s a real blessing to be able to be here and serve," Houchin added of her work.

Other lawmakers were excited to simply be out of Washington.

"I’m happy I’ll be in Massachusetts. I’m thankful for that … I’m going to be away from this, you know, s--- show that’s been going on here over the last couple of weeks," said Rep. Jim McGovern, D-Mass.

HEADED FOR THE EXITS: WHY 3-DOZEN HOUSE MEMBERS AREN'T RUNNING FOR RE-ELECTION

Asked what he would be doing while home, McGovern said, "I do a 43-mile walk every year for the food bank in Western Massachusetts. So Monday and Tuesday, I’ll be walking 43 miles."

He joked, "So this may be the last time you see me."

And some are grateful for newfound family time — like House Budget Committee Chairman Jodey Arrington, R-Texas, and former House Majority Leader Steny Hoyer, D-Md., who just remarried in June 2023.

"I’m thankful for a lot of things. I’ve got a wonderful new wife who I’ll be married to now for two and a half years," Hoyer said. "My first wife died in ‘97, so I was single for a long time."

Now, however, he added, "I’m very happy. I’m thankful for, we have 17 grandchildren, they’re all healthy, they’re all doing well."

TOP HOUSE COMMITTEE CHAIRMAN REVEALS HE WON'T SEEK RE-ELECTION IN 2026

And Arrington, who is retiring from Congress at the end of 2026 after 10 years, told Fox News Digital, "I am thankful for 10 years of an awesome opportunity to serve my country and to leave a legacy of a better future for my children, and now to return to those children to be a man of my own house instead of the man in the people’s house."

Meanwhile, Rep. Tom Suozzi, D-N.Y., said Thanksgiving was a good reminder to practice gratitude in one's day-to-day life.

"I'm always most thankful for the blessings that I've received, both for me personally and for my family. I'm just very grateful. It's an important practice, I think, for everybody, just to always be thankful. Even when things are going bad, you’ve got to try and be thankful all the time. Gratitude is the attitude," he said.

Asked about her favorite Thanksgiving tradition, Houchin told Fox News Digital, "My family and I — we don’t do it anymore — but have a popsicle stick ornament making contest. It was a good time."

Luna said hers was "binge-watching ‘Harry Potter,’" and Hoyer smiled, "I’m a big turkey and gravy guy."

"Eat a lot of food and watch a lot of football," Arrington said when asked about what tradition he was most looking forward to this holiday.