House Of Representatives

Family, service, and a break from the 's--- show': Lawmakers share what they're grateful for this Thanksgiving

After a turbulent year in Washington, lawmakers pause to give thanks

By Elizabeth Elkind Fox News
Published | Updated
Chef Andrew Gruel gives some turkey tips ahead of Thanksgiving

Chef Andrew Gruel and Maslansky + Partners president Lee Carter discuss smart Thanksgiving shopping and voters’ feelings about the economy on ‘Fox News @ Night.’

Thanksgiving is a time for people across the country to express gratitude, and it's no different for those who work on Capitol Hill.

Lawmakers on both sides of the aisle told Fox News Digital they were grateful for their families, including Reps. Anna Paulina Luna, R-Fla., and Erin Houchin, R-Ind.

"And it’s a real blessing to be able to be here and serve," Houchin added of her work.

Other lawmakers were excited to simply be out of Washington.

"I’m happy I’ll be in Massachusetts. I’m thankful for that … I’m going to be away from this, you know, s--- show that’s been going on here over the last couple of weeks," said Rep. Jim McGovern, D-Mass.

HEADED FOR THE EXITS: WHY 3-DOZEN HOUSE MEMBERS AREN'T RUNNING FOR RE-ELECTION

Split of Anna Paulina Luna and Steny Hoyer with family

Both Reps. Anna Paulina Luna (pictured with her son) and Steny Hoyer (pictured with wife Elaine Kamarck) said they were grateful for time with family this Thanksgiving. (Tom Williams/CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Images; Paul Morigi/Getty Images for Ovation TV/Up Entertainment)

Asked what he would be doing while home, McGovern said, "I do a 43-mile walk every year for the food bank in Western Massachusetts. So Monday and Tuesday, I’ll be walking 43 miles."

He joked, "So this may be the last time you see me."

And some are grateful for newfound family time — like House Budget Committee Chairman Jodey Arrington, R-Texas, and former House Majority Leader Steny Hoyer, D-Md., who just remarried in June 2023.

"I’m thankful for a lot of things. I’ve got a wonderful new wife who I’ll be married to now for two and a half years," Hoyer said. "My first wife died in ‘97, so I was single for a long time."

Now, however, he added, "I’m very happy. I’m thankful for, we have 17 grandchildren, they’re all healthy, they’re all doing well."

TOP HOUSE COMMITTEE CHAIRMAN REVEALS HE WON'T SEEK RE-ELECTION IN 2026

Jodey Arrington speaks to the media

Chairman Rep. Jodey Arrington speaks at a news conference after the House narrowly passed a bill forwarding President Donald Trump's agenda at the U.S. Capitol in Washington on May 22, 2025. (Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images)

And Arrington, who is retiring from Congress at the end of 2026 after 10 years, told Fox News Digital, "I am thankful for 10 years of an awesome opportunity to serve my country and to leave a legacy of a better future for my children, and now to return to those children to be a man of my own house instead of the man in the people’s house."

Meanwhile, Rep. Tom Suozzi, D-N.Y., said Thanksgiving was a good reminder to practice gratitude in one's day-to-day life.

"I'm always most thankful for the blessings that I've received, both for me personally and for my family. I'm just very grateful. It's an important practice, I think, for everybody, just to always be thankful. Even when things are going bad, you’ve got to try and be thankful all the time. Gratitude is the attitude," he said.

Ranking member Rep. Jim McGovern, D-Mass., speaks at the capitol

Ranking member Rep. Jim McGovern, D-Mass., speaks during the House Rules Committee meeting in the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 31, 2023.  (Tom Williams/CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Images)

Asked about her favorite Thanksgiving tradition, Houchin told Fox News Digital, "My family and I — we don’t do it anymore — but have a popsicle stick ornament making contest. It was a good time."

Luna said hers was "binge-watching ‘Harry Potter,’" and Hoyer smiled, "I’m a big turkey and gravy guy."

"Eat a lot of food and watch a lot of football," Arrington said when asked about what tradition he was most looking forward to this holiday.

Elizabeth Elkind is a politics reporter for Fox News Digital leading coverage of the House of Representatives. Previous digital bylines seen at Daily Mail and CBS News.

Follow on Twitter at @liz_elkind and send tips to elizabeth.elkind@fox.com

