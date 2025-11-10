Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2025 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Recommended Videos

Fox News Flash

Democratic senator stands firm after defying party, says it’s time to ‘turn the government back on’

Sen. Jeanne Shaheen tells 'Fox & Friends' why she broke with Schumer, Democratic colleagues

Taylor Penley By Taylor Penley Fox News
close
Democrat senator breaks with party to end government shutdown Video

Democrat senator breaks with party to end government shutdown

Sen. Jeanne Shaheen, D-N.H., joined 'Fox & Friends' to discuss what happened behind-the-scenes as eight Democrats broke with the party by advancing a plan to reopen the government. 

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

New Hampshire Sen. Jeanne Shaheen broke ranks with party leadership, joining Republicans and seven other Democrats to advance a measure to end the longest government shutdown in U.S. history — a move that drew sharp rebukes from prominent progressives.

"We’re making sure that the people of America can get the food benefits that they need, that air traffic controllers can get paid, that federal workers are able to come back, the ones who were let go, that they get paid, that contractors get paid, that aviation moves forward…" Shaheen said on "Fox & Friends."

"We are going to be able to continue to fight about healthcare because we’re going to have a vote in December."

Despite opposition from Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., and others, Shaheen defended the vote on Monday as a necessary step to "[turn] the government back on" and get the economy "moving again."

SENATE DEMS EMBOLDENED BY WEEKEND RALLIES BLOCK GOP PLAN TO END SHUTDOWN FOR 11TH TIME

Sen. Jeanne Shaheen speaking at a podium

Sen. Jeanne Shaheen, D-N.H., speaks at a press conference with other Senate Democrats who voted to restore government funding, in Washington, DC on Nov. 9. (Nathan Posner/Anadolu via Getty Images)

The New Hampshire Democrat also pushed back on claims that she acted without party coordination, saying leadership was informed throughout the process.

"I think it's important to remember who's responsible for why we got into this shutdown," she said.

"We are here because healthcare costs are rising significantly [for] millions of Americans, and we didn't have any indication before the shutdown started that our Republican colleagues were willing to address it."

Under the new agreement, she said both parties will have "an opportunity to work on those healthcare costs," noting that many Republicans, "including a lot of Trump supporters," also want relief.

JOHN FETTERMAN BREAKS WITH DEMOCRATS IN SHUTDOWN VOTE, SAYS IT’S AN ‘EASY CHOICE’ TO PUT AMERICA FIRST

A "save healthcare" sign outside the Capitol

Housing and Urban Development Secretary Scott Turner said the current government shutdown is rocking healthcare projects, pointing to the stalls as an example of the "Left’s healthcare hypocrisy." (Tom Williams/CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Images)

Eight Senate Democrats, including Shaheen, defected from their party and joined Republicans in their bid to pass a revamped plan to end the shutdown on Sunday.

Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer criticized the move, saying, "This healthcare crisis is so severe, so urgent, so devastating for families back home that I cannot, in good faith, support this CR that fails to address the healthcare crisis."

Sen. Sanders also rebuked the decision, saying Sunday was a "very bad night."

Rep. Ro Khanna, D-Calif., also sounded off, insisting Schumer is "no longer effective" and "should be replaced."

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX NEWS APP

Sen. John Barrasso sees ‘light at the end of the tunnel’ with shutdown deal close Video

Schumer and Senate Democrats long stayed the course that they would only vote to reopen the government in exchange for a solid deal on extending expiring Obamacare subsidies.

When asked, Shaheen did not share whether she believed Schumer should be replaced.

Fox News' Alex Miller and Leo Briceno contributed to this report.

Taylor Penley is an associate editor with Fox News.

Close modal

Continue