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Erika Kirk

Erika Kirk cancels University of Georgia TPUSA event appearance over 'serious threats'

Vice President JD Vance still went forward with his planned appearance and speech

Greg Wehner By Greg Wehner Fox News
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WATCH LIVE: VP Vance delivers remarks at TPUSA event at the University of Georgia Video

WATCH LIVE: VP Vance delivers remarks at TPUSA event at the University of Georgia

Vice President JD Vance delivers remarks to students at a Turning Point USA event at the University of Georgia in Athens.

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Erika Kirk canceled her planned appearance at a Turning Point USA event at the University of Georgia on Tuesday after receiving what organizers described as "very serious threats."

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Erika Kirk

Erika Kirk, the widow of Charlie Kirk, is recognized by President Donald Trump during the State of the Union address in the House Chamber of the U.S. Capitol on Tuesday, February 24, 2026. (Tom Williams/CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Images)

Turning Point USA spokesman Andrew Kolvet said Erika Kirk, wife of late conservative icon Charlie Kirk, received "some very serious threats in her direction," prompting her absence from the event in Athens, Georgia.

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Vice President JD Vance said he had been concerned the event might be canceled and spoke with the Secret Service, adding he told Kirk to "do what she needs to do for her and her family."

Greg Wehner is a breaking news reporter for Fox News Digital.

Story tips and ideas can be sent to Greg.Wehner@Fox.com and on Twitter @GregWehner.

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