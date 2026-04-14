Erika Kirk cancels University of Georgia TPUSA event appearance over 'serious threats'

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Erika Kirk canceled her planned appearance at a Turning Point USA event at the University of Georgia on Tuesday after receiving what organizers described as "very serious threats."

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Turning Point USA spokesman Andrew Kolvet said Erika Kirk, wife of late conservative icon Charlie Kirk, received "some very serious threats in her direction," prompting her absence from the event in Athens, Georgia.

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Vice President JD Vance said he had been concerned the event might be canceled and spoke with the Secret Service, adding he told Kirk to "do what she needs to do for her and her family."