Eric Swalwell hires Parkland survivor and gun control activist for his campaign

California Democrat Rep. Eric Swalwell has hired gun rights activist Cameron Kasky in his latest bid to reaffirm his tenure as the representative for the state's 15th congressional district.

Twenty-year-old Kasky, a survivor of the February 2018 mass shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida, has made a name for himself as a prominent gun control activist and is no stranger to partnering with the California Democrat.

Swalwell leaned on Kasky’s traction as a gun control activist during his bid for the presidency in the spring of 2019 and made gun rights reform a cornerstone of his campaign.

The then three-term congressman dropped out of the race for president after just three months, announcing in a statement that following the first Democratic presidential debate "our polling and fundraising numbers weren’t what we had hoped for, and I no longer see a path forward to the nomination."

But Swalwell went on to successfully win a fourth term by securing a nearly 71% lead over his Republican challenger.

Fox News could not reach Swalwell’s office for comment, but according to Federal Election Commission filings, Kasky has agreed to aid the congressman in his latest campaign bid in the lower chamber.

It remains unclear in what capacity Kasky will be involved in the congressman’s campaign, but filings show he has so far received six salaried payments in the amount of $813.74 since July 5.

Swalwell has said he was "inspired" by the activists that rose out of the Parkland shooting and has written about his desire for gun reform.

In February 2019, the California Democrat invited Kasky to attend President Trump’s State of the Union address as his guest.

"In the face of unimaginable tragedy, Cameron Kasky has shown remarkable strength," Swalwell said in a statement. "He stands at the forefront of the fight for action to address gun violence."

Kasky has remained publicly mum on any future involvement with Swalwell, but in a 2019 statement said he was "proud to stand alongside him in this fight."