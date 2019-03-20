Eric Trump accuses CNN, New York Times of 'presidential harassment' in 'Fox & Friends' interview

Eric Trump criticized social media platforms, said CNN is hurting the United States and accused the New York Times of “presidential harassment” while talking to “Fox & Friends” Wednesday.

“It only goes one way. If you’re on the left you’re totally protected. If you’re on the right they absolutely try to kill you,” Trump said about social media platforms such as Twitter and Facebook.

Trump echoed the sentiments of his father, the president, and brother Donald Trump Jr. who have been vocal about bias among social media platforms.

“Facebook, Google and Twitter, not to mention the Corrupt Media, are sooo on the side of the Radical Left Democrats,” President Trump tweeted Tuesday.

FACEBOOK APOLOGIZES TO TRUMP'S SOCIAL MEDIA DIRECTOR FOR TEMPORARILY RESTRICTING HIM

When asked how he would fix the situation with social media, Eric Trump said he would like the nation's highest court to take a crack at it.

“I’d love to see this go to the Supreme Court to tell you the truth,” Trump said. “They hide under the veil that, ‘well we’re a private company.’”

“You’re no longer a private company when you are a monopoly. Facebook has 1.7, 1.8 billion users around the world… you’re beyond a private company. You’re a monopoly.”

The topic then moved to former ABC News anchor Ted Koppel’s comments that news organizations such as The Washington Post and New York Times have decided as organizations that President Trump is “bad for the United States.”

Eric Trump said the “hatred” for his father comes through in these media outlets and their reporting, highlighting CNN and claiming the network is hurting America with its international broadcasts.

“When you see some of these anchors on CNN and it’s being broadcast to the entire world and every single night they’re undermining,” Trump said. “It actually hurts our country. It’s one thing that no one ever talks about but it hurts us as a nation.”

BRIT HUME AGREES WITH TED KOPPEL ON JOURNALISM'S BLURRING LINES

Co-host Brian Kilmeade then asked Trump about a New York Times article exploring the relationship between the Trump organization and Deutsche Bank, which will likely prompt questions from Congress.

“Every single day we get harassed as a company because it’s their way to get to my father. And that’s all it is. You see these 81 subpoenas, what are they trying to do? It's presidential harassment, right,” Trump said referencing the House Judiciary Committee chairman Jerry Nadler’s investigation.

“They don’t want the guy to do his job, they don’t have any leadership, they don’t have any message.”

Trump added, “They’re going to lose again. I’m telling you right now, we’re going to win this thing again, my father is going to win this again. They’re desperate, they have no message and he’s doing a great job for this country.”