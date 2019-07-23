Environmental protesters glue themselves to tunnels under Capitol

Environmental protesters caused a ruckus Tuesday after gluing themselves to two doorways connecting the Cannon Building to the U.S. Capitol in a bid to stop members of Congress from an evening vote.

The six protesters were with the D.C. chapter of the U.K.-based environmental group “Extinction Rebellion.”

“We are superglued to the tunnels under the Capitol because what other choice do we have when our politicians choose money over life?” read a tweet from Extinction Rebellion Washington, D.C.

Pictures posted on the group’s Twitter page show the protesters linking hands while wearing yellow hazard signs that read: “Declare climate emergency.”

“Sorry for the inconvenience, but we’re not going back to business as usual until we declare a #ClimateEmergency and get #ClimateJustice for everyone, everywhere,” read another post.

Capitol Police set up another doorway for lawmakers so they could make their way through the Rayburn tunnel for votes despite the demonstrators' chanting "This entranceway is closed."

Members of the group did not provide their names to Fox News, nor did they answer what substance they used to glue themselves to the doorjamb. USCP has directed all personnel to avoid the area as it deals with the situation.

The group, known for its audacious publicity stunts, made headlines in April after snarling traffic and public transit in the U.K.’s capital through a series of blockades and demonstrations.

Fox News’ Greg Norman and Chad Pergram contributed to this report.