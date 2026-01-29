Ellison brags to DNC activists how many times he has sued the Trump admin: 'You can count on me'

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison bragged that he has sued the Trump administration more than 50 times on Wednesday, telling Democratic activists that "you can count on me."

Ellison made the comments during a DNC virtual discussion with DNC Chair Ken Martin and other prominent Democrats. Applause could be heard on the virtual call as Ellison vowed to continue suing President Donald Trump's administration.

"You can count on me to sue the Trump administration. We've done it well over 51 times. We sue. We're suing them now over Operation Metro Surge," Ellison said.

Martin argued that the Trump administration is targeting Minnesota because it is a Democratic bastion.

"Minnesota is being targeted, and it is being targeted precisely because it stands as a living, breathing contradiction of Donald Trump's racist exclusion-first vision for this country," Martin said. "Minnesota represents the very best of America, a multiracial democracy where people from every background build their lives together, a place where neighbors look out for one another coworkers, friends, strangers not because it's politically convenient, but because it's who we are."

Martin and Ellison also called for impeachment proceedings against Homeland Security Sec. Kristi Noem if Trump does not fire her outright.

Trump on Tuesday maintained his support for Noem, saying she had done a "very good job," despite recent criticism over federal agents shooting and killing two U.S. citizens in Minnesota.

"In the House, Democrats are demanding that Kristi Noem be immediately fired. And if the president refuses, then we will back up our words with impeachment proceedings," Martin said.

Ellison urged activists on the call to focus on the 2026 midterm elections, saying "we need gavels" in order to launch impeachment proceedings.

"But I'm telling you now, friends, we need the gavels so we can start impeachment proceedings. We need to change. We need to. We need to take this fight on all fronts. And one of the most important things you all can do is do election protection to make sure that they don't steal the election," Ellison said.