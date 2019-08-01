Baltimore property owned by Elijah Cummings burglarized hours before Trump tweet attack

A Baltimore property owned by Rep. Elijah Cummings, D-Md., was burglarized early Saturday, local police confirmed to Fox News.

Authorities say it is unclear whether anything was taken from the property, which is located on Madison Avenue northwest of downtown Baltimore and the city's Inner Harbor.

Fox News was told that the Congressman was not at the property at the time of the break-in. Sources say the break-in occurred in a part of the property that Cummings rents out, not the part of the property where he resides.

Cummings' office referred Fox News to the Baltimore Police Department.

The reported break-in came about four hours before Trump set off a firestorm in the media by deriding Cummings’ district as a "disgusting, rat and rodent infested mess."

“If he spent more time in Baltimore, maybe he could help clean up this very dangerous & filthy place,” Trump tweeted.

Congressional security officials are investigating whether the break-in was a random crime or if there is a threat "nexus" tied to Cummings due to Trump's comments. However, a source with knowledge of the investigation told Fox News there was "no skullduggery" when asked if the break-in had any relation to the president's remarks.

Fox News has obtained a memo sent to House offices the day before the break-in regarding Congressional security over the August recess. The memo from House Sergeant at Arms Paul Irving reminds lawmakers of "the significance of maintaining an enhanced security awareness in your district."

"Members and staff should always remain vigilant of their surroundings and immediately report anything unusual or suspicious to the relevant law enforcement or police entity," Irving wrote. "I also recommend a notification to the USCP [U.S. Capitol Police] or my office so that we may coordinate any review with the relevant law enforcement agency."

Anyone with information about the break-in at Cummings' property is asked to contact 410-396-2221 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7Lockup.

Fox News' Ashley Cozzolino contributed to this report