Congress

Eleanor Holmes Norton, an 88-year-old Dem congressional delegate, scammed by phony 'cleaning crew' at DC home

The suspects charged nearly $4,362 to congresswoman's credit card while doing no actual work

By Brie Stimson , Chad Pergram Fox News
An 88-year-old Democratic congressional delegate for Washington, D.C., was scammed out of more than $4,000 Thursday when suspects showed up at her home claiming to be a "cleaning crew," Fox News Digital has confirmed.

The suspects accessed Eleanor Holmes Norton's credit card after they were let inside her D.C. home.

They charged nearly $4,362 for duct and fireplace cleaning to her credit card while doing no work, according to WRC-TV.

Someone who Norton’s office described as a house manager stopped and reported the alleged fraud after confirming there was no appointment for HVAC services.

Eleanor Holmes Norton speaking in congress

Del. Eleanor Holmes Norton was allegedly scammed out of more than $4,000 this week when suspects went to her home claiming to be HVAC workers.  (AP Photo/Mark Schiefelbein, File)

Her office told the news station, "The congresswoman employs a house manager who oversees all maintenance services, so she initially assumed her staff had arranged the visit and provided her credit card for payment.

Eleanor Norton speaking outside congress

The suspects accessed Del. Eleanor Holmes Norton’s credit card after they were let inside her Washington, D.C. home, claiming to be a cleaning crew on Thursday. (AP Photo/Ben Curtis, File)

"Upon notifying her house manager, who reviewed Ring doorbell footage and confirmed that no such appointment had been scheduled, the incident was immediately reported to the police."

Eleanor Norton in congress

U.S. Capitol Police arrived at Norton’s home after the crime to make sure Norton was safe, and a police car was posted outside her home out of an abundance of caution. (Graeme Sloan/Bloomberg via Getty Images)

U.S. Capitol Police arrived at Norton’s home after the alleged crime to make sure Norton was safe, and a police car was parked outside her home out of an abundance of caution because the suspects "were adamant they were coming back," a source told Fox News.

