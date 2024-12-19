Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2024 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

House of Representatives

In an early legislative test for Trump, plan B spending bill tanks in House

The bill failed by a vote of 235-174 with 38 Republicans voting in opposition, signaling challenges ahead for the president-elect

By Breanne Deppisch Fox News
Published
close
Shutdown looms after House rejects GOP spending bill Video

Shutdown looms after House rejects GOP spending bill

Fox News' Chad Pergram on the House rejecting a GOP spending bill that would also require proof of citizenship to vote and what the next steps are.

House Republicans failed to secure the majority votes needed Thursday on a spending bill to avert a government shutdown by week’s end, handing a decisive loss to President-elect Trump in an early test of his ability to unite Republicans in the chamber. 

The bill failed by a vote of 235-174, including 38 Republicans who voted down the legislation. 

The bill not only failed the method that allowed lawmakers to fast-track it with a two-thirds majority. It also failed to pass by normal standards, which require a threshold of 218 "yea" votes. 

TRUMP-BACKED SPENDING BILL TO AVERT GOVERNMENT SHUTDOWN FAILS HOUSE VOTE

Among the 38 Republicans who voted against the bill was Rep. Chip Roy, R-Texas, who torched the funding legislation in a speech on the House floor. 

Roy, who spent much of the day Thursday sparring with Trump over Roy's opposition to the deal, noted that the measure would allow $5 trillion to be added to the national debt, cutting against the GOP’s tenet of fiscal responsibility. 

Roy said Republicans who voted to approve the measure lack "self-respect." 

chip roy

Rep. Chip Roy, R-Texas, talks to reporters as he walks near the House Chamber. (Tasos Katopodis/Getty Images)

"I am absolutely sickened by a party that campaigns on fiscal responsibility and has the temerity to go forward to the American people and say you think this is fiscally responsible," said Roy, who had also opposed the first spending bill. "It is absolutely ridiculous."

Still, the number of Republicans who failed to fall in line Thursday evening could signal bigger challenges ahead for Trump, who had sought to bend House Speaker Mike Johnson and others in the chamber’s GOP majority to his political will and pass through a new bill with a higher debt ceiling.

That bill sparked opposition from Democrats, who were more broadly opposed to the idea, and from fiscal conservatives within the Republican Party.

US President-elect Donald Trump, Tesla and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk and Donald Trump Jr.

President-elect Trump, Tesla and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk and Donald Trump Jr. at UFC 309 at Madison Square Garden in New York Nov. 16. (Kena Betancur/AFP via Getty Images)

With $36 trillion in debt and a $1.8 trillion deficit in 2024, some conservatives are against a continuing resolution, which punts the funding deadline to March and keeps spending at 2024 levels. The deal Trump had pushed for would have included a two-year suspension of the debt limit, sparking further opposition among some Republicans.

'HELL NO': HOUSE DEMS ERUPT OVER GOP SPENDING DEAL

That divide put pressure on Democrats, who had widely signaled their intent Thursday to oppose the legislation. Minority leaders spent most of the day railing against Trump and Elon Musk for interfering in the process and tanking the first spending deal, which had been slated to pass Wednesday night with bipartisan support. 

Ahead of the vote on the new bill Thursday, Democrats led chants of "hell no," sending a clear signal of their displeasure over the way the new spending bill was teed up. 

Trump and Mike Johnson

President-elect Trump and Speaker Mike Johnson, R-La., are struggling to prevent a government shutdown. (Getty Images)

Following the bill’s failure, Johnson immediately began huddling with a group of House Republicans who had voted against the bill in a likely attempt to shore up support for another vote Friday.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP 

"Very disappointing to us that all but two Democrats voted against aid to farmers and ranchers, against disaster relief, against all these bipartisan measures that had already been negotiated and decided upon," Johnson said after the failed vote. "Again, the only difference in this legislation was that we would push the debt ceiling to January 2027. 

"I want you all to remember that it was just last spring that the same Democrats berated Republicans and said that it was irresponsible to hold the debt limit, the debt ceiling hostage."

Breanne Deppisch is a politics reporter for Fox News Digital covering the 2024 election and other national news.

More from Politics