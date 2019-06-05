Tulsi Gabbard: 'Hyper-partisanship' getting in the way of pathway to citizenship legislation

Washington's "hyper-partisan" atmosphere is getting in the way of meaningful progress on approving a pathway to citizenship for Dreamers, Tulsi Gabbard said.

Rep. Gabbard, D-Hawaii, reacted to the Democrat-led House passing the Dream and Promise Act, which would protect people covered by the Obama-era Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) program, in an interview Wednesday on "The Story."

Gabbard, a 2020 Democratic presidential candidate, claimed the stark political divide is holding back Congress' ability to help affected individuals receive a pathway to citizenship.

HOUSE PASSES BILL GIVING 'DREAMERS' PATH TO CITIZENSHIP, DESPITE TRUMP VETO THREAT

"The hyper-partisanship around this issue has gotten in the way of delivering a real solution," she said. "This legislation and finding a solution for these Dreamers is something that has had bipartisan support."

The Army veteran added Dreamers and DACA recipients are being unfairly treated through no fault of their own.

"This bill, passed with bipartisan support, seeks to address a deeply concerning issue about how people were brought here into this country as children with no choice of their own [and] have been living in fear and uncertainty with no path towards a future."

She said those affected know only of their life in the U.S. and therefore should be treated better than they are.

"These people who have known no other country than the United States of America as their home, should have the opportunity to earn their citizenship. This bill provides the path to do that."

Despite a veto threat from President Trump, House Democrats on Tuesday passed the Dream and Promise Act.

The 237-187 vote elicited chants of "Si Se Puede" or "Yes We Can" in the chamber. The measure is not likely to succeed in the GOP-led Senate, where other pieces of legislation advanced by Democrats on issues like gun control, healthcare and climate change have languished in recent years.

Seven Republicans voted to support the bill, while all 187 "no" votes came from Republicans.

Fox News' Louis Casiano contributed to this report.