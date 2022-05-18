Vote counting far from over as Trump-backed Dr. Oz and Dave McCormick deadlocked in PA GOP Senate primary

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

PHILADELPHIA — Vote counting resumed Wednesday morning in Pennsylvania’s high stakes and extremely combustible and expensive GOP Senate primary, with Mehmet Oz and Dave McCormick virtually deadlocked.

Some counties in the crucial general election battleground have yet to tabulate mail-in ballots, and the counting of absentee, provisional, and overseas and military ballots could take days.

OZ, MCCORMICK, GO INTO OVERTIME IN PENNSYLVANIA'S GOP SENATE SHOWDOWN

Oz held a razor-thin advantage over McCormick on Wednesday morning as the vote count continued. But the margin is currently well within the 0.5% that triggers an automatic recount mandated by the state’s top election official. By law, Pennsylvania's Secretary of State must order a recount by 5 p.m. May 26 if the margin stays with .05%.

Both candidates acknowledged that a winner wouldn’t be determined on Tuesday night.

"We’re not going to have a result tonight," Oz, the cardiac surgeon, author and well-known celebrity physician, told supporters at his primary night event in Bucks County, in Philadelphia’s northern suburbs.

CLICK HERE FOR THE LATEST PRIMARY RESULTS FROM FOX NEWS

Oz, who until the launch of his Senate campaign late last year was host of TV’s popular "Dr. Oz Show," predicted that "after the votes are tallied, I am confident that we will win. We are making a ferocious charge."

McCormick told supporters at his gathering in Pittsburgh that "we’re not going to have resolution tonight, but we can see the path ahead. We can see victory."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

McCormick, a former hedge fund executive, West Point graduate, Gulf War combat veteran and Treasury Department official in former President George W. Bush's administration, vowed that "we’re going to win this campaign."

Either McCormick or Oz will face off against Pennsylvania Lt. Gov. John Fetterman, who easily won the Democratic nomination, in the fight to succeed retiring GOP Sen. Pat Toomey in a crucial battleground state. The race is one of a handful across the country that will likely decide if Republicans win back the Senate majority in November’smidterm elections.