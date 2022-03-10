Supreme Court: Ketanji Brown Jackson nomination endorsed by 83 former state AGs

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

EXCLUSIVE: More than six dozen Republican and Democrat former state attorneys general endorsed President Biden’s nominee to serve on the Supreme Court, Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson, touting her "extensive" experience and her "deep understanding of law and its impact" and urging the Senate to approve her nomination "as quickly as possible."

Eighty-three former state attorneys general expressed their "strong support" for Brown in a letter to Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., Chairman of the Senate Judiciary Committee Dick Durbin, D-Ill., and committee ranking member Chuck Grassley, R-Iowa, obtained exclusively by Fox News.

BIDEN SUPREME COURT NOMINEE KETANJI BROWN JACKSON COULD FACE SCRUTINY FOR OVERTURNED DECISIONS

The extensive list includes former law enforcement officials from across the nation, including three who formerly served in the U.S. Senate: Joe Lieberman of Connecticut, Heidi Heitkamp of North Dakota and Richard Bryan of Nevada.

The former state attorneys general touted Jackson's "outstanding qualifications."

"Her impressive legal career has provided her with many opportunities; and she has experienced the justice system from all perspectives—as a federal appellate judge, district court judge, vice-chair of the U.S. Sentencing Commission, private practitioner, assistant public defender, and U.S. Supreme Court clerk for Associate Justice Stephen Breyer," they wrote.

DURBIN SAYS ‘YOU WOULD BE SURPRISED’ BY REPUBLICANS WHO MAY VOTE FOR BIDEN SUPREME COURT NOMINEE JACKSON

"As former Attorneys General who served as the chief legal officer of our respective states and jurisdictions, we comprise a diverse group of individuals with differing legal backgrounds and experiences with our justice system," they wrote.

They also noted that Jackson has been confirmed by the Senate "on a bipartisan basis" three times, including in 2021, when she was confirmed to the U.S. Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia Circuit.

COLLINS CALLS SUPREME COURT PICK JACKSON 'IMPRESSIVE' AFTER MEETING, BUT REMAINS UNDECIDED

Brown Jackson is President Biden’s first Supreme Court pick of his presidency, after Justice Stephen Breyer, 83, announced his retirement in January.

Jackson is the first Black woman to be nominated to the high court, fulfilling a promise Biden made during his campaign. While Republicans accused the president of being discriminatory with his criteria, they have said they would evaluate Jackson based on her record and judicial philosophy.

Jackson's confirmation hearing before the Senate Judiciary Committee is scheduled to take place March 21-24. It will include statements from the committee members, testimony from Jackson as she faces questions from the committee, and outside testimony about her, including from the American Bar Association, which traditionally rates federal judicial nominees.

The Supreme Court is now dominated 6-3 by conservatives after former President Donald Trump named three nominees.

Fox News' Ronn Blitzer contributed to this report.