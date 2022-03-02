Expand / Collapse search
Supreme Court
Published

Durbin says 'you would be surprised' by Republicans who may vote for Biden Supreme Court nominee Jackson

Jackson hearing for Supreme Court seat to start on March 21

By Tyler Olson | Fox News
Senate Judiciary Committee Chairman Dick Durbin said Wednesday Americans may be "surprised" by the Republicans he's taking with about potentially voting for Biden Supreme Court nominee Ketanji Brown Jackson. 

"I'm looking for a bipartisan vote," Durbin, D-Ill., said, "I'm not gonna define it for you. We know it's at least one Republican voting for her, I hope there will be more. I'm reaching out to some names, you would be surprised."

BIDEN SUPREME COURT NOMINEE JACKSON TO FACE SENATE CONFIRMATION HEARING BEGINNING MARCH 21

Durbin added: "I'm not saying I'm winning them over but I'm telling them that I hope they'll consider it. And most of them are surprised. Maybe they're a little flattered that I give him a call. I think it'd be good for the Senate and good for the Supreme Court if that happens." 

Durbin said he's spoken to a "handful" of Senate Republicans on Jackson. But he only named one specific Republican at the press conference – Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C. – and said he hasn't met with Graham yet. Graham was a strong proponent for South Carolina District Court Judge J. Michelle Childs to be President Biden's nominee. 

Jackson was confirmed to her current Circuit Court post 53-44 last year with Graham and Sens. Lisa Murkowski, R-Alaska, and Susan Collins, R-Maine, voting for her. Durbin left the door open to the possibility even more Republicans could vote for her this time. 

WHO IS BIDEN SUPREME COURT NOMINEE KETANJI BROWN JACKSON? 

Durbin also said he'd appreciate it if former House Speaker Paul Ryan, R-Wis., speaks in the Judiciary Committee on behalf of Jackson. Ryan is related to Jackson by marriage and spoke as a character witness during her district court confirmation nine years ago. 

"I would welcome [that] but it really is a decision by the White House and the nominee as to the witnesses,"Durbin said. 

SEN. GRASSLEY: KETANJI BROWN JACKSON HEARINGS WON'T BE ‘IN THE GUTTER’ LIKE DEMS DID WITH KAVANAUGH

The Judiciary Committee chairman noted that this will be the third time Jackson's come before the Senate as a nominee for a judgeship and the fourth time overall. 

Jackson was first appointed to the United States Sentencing Commission under former President Barack Obama in 2010, before becoming a judge on the D.C. District Court in 2013. President Biden appointed Jackson to the United States Court of Appeals for the D.C. Circuit last year. 

"If you're gonna able the first American you better bring credential to the task, and she does," Durbin said.

Jackson's hearing will start on March 21, Durbin announced Wednesday, before which point every Judiciary Committee senator will have the opportunity to meet with Jackson. After March 21, Durbin said he would also make the nominee available to any senator who wishes to speak with her. 

Democrats say they expect to have Jackson confirmed in a matter of weeks. If that is the case she is expected to take retiring Justice Stephen Breyer's seat on the Supreme Court at the end of its current term in late June or early July. 

Tyler Olson covers politics for Fox News Digital. You can contact him at tyler.olson@fox.com and follow him on Twitter at @TylerOlson1791.

