'Don't Run Joe': Progressive group gathers petition signatures urging Biden not to seek re-election

Despite a better than expected midterm performance for Democrats, a far-left movement is underway urging President Joe Biden to not run for re-election in 2024.

The "Don't Run Joe" campaign announced it had collected over 2,000 signatures from Democratic voters in New Hampshire just one week after its launch.

The campaign launched the day after the midterm elections with an initial focus on New Hampshire, the state where the first presidential primary will take place. The group released digital ads that highlight Biden's low approval rating and calling for action on climate change.

"We’re in a climate emergency. We need a president with a visionary plan of action. Our planet and people depend on it!" one message read.

"We're starting with New Hampshire because it will be the first presidential primary in the nation. In a matter of days, we have more than 2000 Granite Staters signing our petition that urges President Biden not to seek a second term. We're now reaching out to tens of thousands of Democrats in New Hampshire, as well as independents who choose to vote in Democratic primaries," Jeff Cohen, co-founder of RootsAction, told Fox News Digital in response to the New Hampshire petition.

Cohen also explained why he believes voters at a national level should consider voting for a new candidate to represent the Democratic Party in the 2024 presidential election.

"We believe the midterm elections have shown that the Democratic Party overall is more popular with voters than the President, and that GOP extremism is not attractive to most voters. A different Democrat at the head of the ticket will have a better chance of winning the White House in 2024. We'll be taking that message across the country, beginning in New Hampshire," Cohen said.

The "Don't Run Joe" campaign made its official launch Wednesday, insisting that Biden should not be the Democratic Party's 2024 nominee. "It’s clear that Joe Biden should not be the party’s presidential nominee in 2024," the campaign said in its launch.

"President Biden has been neither bold nor inspiring," the "Don’t Run Joe" website states, "And his prospects for winning re-election appear to be bleak. With so much at stake, making him the Democratic Party’s standard-bearer in 2024 would be a tragic mistake."

The Democratic National Committee (DNC) did not respond to Fox News Digital's request for comment regarding the anti-Biden campaign.

Despite Biden's low approval rating and several members of his own party urging him not to seek a second term in the White House, the president has insinuated that he plans on pursuing re-election. While sitting down with MSNBC in October, Biden, who will be 82 at the time of the 2024 presidential election, said that it is currently his "intention" to run again.

During a post-midterm election press conference, Biden suggested that the announcement of whether he will run will come "early next year."

"I think everybody wants me to run, but we’re going to have discussions about it," Biden told reporters. "My guess is it will be early next year when we make that judgment."