DOJ calls for tips on employers favoring foreign workers in hiring practices

The Department of Justice is asking people to report illegal visa practices that could come at the expense of American workers.

Citizens are being urged to flag "discriminatory" advertisements for jobs, especially ones that state that the employer prefers people on a seasonal or H-1B visa.

"Are you an American citizen who has been harmed by inappropriate preferences for foreign workers, eg H1-B or other? Follow the link. It’s also a place to report human trafficking of immigrant workers, and Title VII employment discrimination," Harmeet Dhillon, assistant attorney general for civil rights at the DOJ, posted to X on Friday.

The DOJ is also allowing people to send in tips for possible human trafficking violations related to temporary visa programs.

H-1B visas were the subject of debate earlier this year, as many opponents argued they hinder American talent in key sectors like technology, whereas others believe it bolsters the economy.

"The main function of the H-1B visa program and other guest worker initiatives is not to hire ‘the best and the brightest,’ but rather to replace good-paying American jobs with low-wage indentured servants from abroad," Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-VT, posted to X in January. "The cheaper the labor they hire, the more money the billionaires make."

H-1B visas for fiscal year 2026 have already hit the legal petition limit with 65,000 that are standard, and an additional 20,000 for those with advanced degrees, according to U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services. The visas are primarily meant for skilled workers, including "architecture, engineering, mathematics, physical sciences, social sciences, medicine and health, education, business specialties, accounting, law, theology, and the arts," according to the agency’s website.

Florida Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis said the program has "become a total scam" in an interview with Fox News Channel’s Laura Ingraham on Tuesday.

"These companies game the system. You have some of these companies that are laying off large numbers of Americans while they're also getting new H-1 Bs and renewing existing H-1 Bs," DeSantis said.

"A lot of times people used to say, 'Well, you know, we're getting the cream of the crop from all around the world.' The reality is that's not actually what H1Bs are. Most of them are from one country, India. There's a cottage industry about how all those people make money off this system," he continued.

Major visa reform is already underway in the U.S., as the Trump administration is reviewing all 55 million visas to make sure people who are in the country are following the law.

"The department’s continuous vetting includes all of the more than 55 million foreigners who currently hold valid U.S. visas," a State Department spokesperson told Fox News Digital last week.

A visa could potentially be nixed by the department if there have been "overstays, criminal activity, threats to public safety, engaging in any form of terrorist activity or providing support to a terrorist organization."