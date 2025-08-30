Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2025 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Recommended Videos

Immigration

DOJ calls for tips on employers favoring foreign workers in hiring practices

Initiative targets employers who may give preference to seasonal and H-1B visa workers in the hiring process

Cameron Arcand By Cameron Arcand Fox News
close
US companies 'game' this program for foreign workers, Gov. DeSantis warns Video

US companies 'game' this program for foreign workers, Gov. DeSantis warns

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis exposes the 'scam' of H-1B visas for foreign workers on 'The Ingraham Angle.'

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

The Department of Justice is asking people to report illegal visa practices that could come at the expense of American workers.

Citizens are being urged to flag "discriminatory" advertisements for jobs, especially ones that state that the employer prefers people on a seasonal or H-1B visa.

"Are you an American citizen who has been harmed by inappropriate preferences for foreign workers, eg H1-B or other? Follow the link. It’s also a place to report human trafficking of immigrant workers, and Title VII employment discrimination," Harmeet Dhillon, assistant attorney general for civil rights at the DOJ, posted to X on Friday.

OVER 55 MILLION VISA HOLDERS SUBJECTED TO CONTINUOUS VETTING AMID TRUMP ADMIN CRACKDOWN

Harmeet Dhillon

Harmeet Dhillon, President Donald Trump's nominee for Assistant Attorney General for Civil Rights, prepares for her confirmation hearing before the Senate Judiciary Committee in the Dirksen Senate Office Building on Capitol Hill on February 26, 2025 in Washington, D.C. (Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)

The DOJ is also allowing people to send in tips for possible human trafficking violations related to temporary visa programs.

H-1B visas were the subject of debate earlier this year, as many opponents argued they hinder American talent in key sectors like technology, whereas others believe it bolsters the economy.

"The main function of the H-1B visa program and other guest worker initiatives is not to hire ‘the best and the brightest,’ but rather to replace good-paying American jobs with low-wage indentured servants from abroad," Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-VT, posted to X in January. "The cheaper the labor they hire, the more money the billionaires make."

RUBIO’S STATE DEPARTMENT YANKS MORE THAN 6K STUDENT VISAS DUE TO ASSAULT, BURGLARY, SUPPORT FOR TERRORISM

Secretary of State Marco Rubio testifies

Secretary of State Marco Rubio spoke with his European counterparts about Iran being given a deadline to accept a nuclear deal.  (REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst)

H-1B visas for fiscal year 2026 have already hit the legal petition limit with 65,000 that are standard, and an additional 20,000 for those with advanced degrees, according to U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services. The visas are primarily meant for skilled workers, including "architecture, engineering, mathematics, physical sciences, social sciences, medicine and health, education, business specialties, accounting, law, theology, and the arts," according to the agency’s website.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE IMMIGRATION COVERAGE

Florida Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis said the program has "become a total scam" in an interview with Fox News Channel’s Laura Ingraham on Tuesday.

"These companies game the system. You have some of these companies that are laying off large numbers of Americans while they're also getting new H-1 Bs and renewing existing H-1 Bs," DeSantis said.

KEY IMMIGRATION PROPOSAL VOWS TO END 'BACKDOOR HIRING PRACTICES' IN AMERICAN UNIVERSITIES

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis wearing sunglasses and holding his hand in out in front of himself

Governor Ron DeSantis speaks to reporters during a press conference as he stands on the airplane runway of Alligator Alcatraz in Ochopee, Florida, on July 25, 2025. (Al Diaz/Miami Herald/Tribune News Service via Getty Images)

"A lot of times people used to say, 'Well, you know, we're getting the cream of the crop from all around the world.' The reality is that's not actually what H1Bs are. Most of them are from one country, India. There's a cottage industry about how all those people make money off this system," he continued.

Major visa reform is already underway in the U.S., as the Trump administration is reviewing all 55 million visas to make sure people who are in the country are following the law.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"The department’s continuous vetting includes all of the more than 55 million foreigners who currently hold valid U.S. visas," a State Department spokesperson told Fox News Digital last week.

A visa could potentially be nixed by the department if there have been "overstays, criminal activity, threats to public safety, engaging in any form of terrorist activity or providing support to a terrorist organization."

Cameron Arcand is a politics writer at Fox News Digital in Washington D.C. Story tips can be sent to Cameron.Arcand@Fox.com and on Twitter: @cameron_arcand 

More from Politics

Close modal

Continue