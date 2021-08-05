DNC launches new weekly podcast to show how 'Democrats are delivering' for Americans

EXCLUSIVE: The Democratic National Committee (DNC) on Thursday launched a new weekly podcast to highlight the values of the Democratic Party and to reach a broader audience in explaining what Democrats have been doing since they took control of Congress and the White House in January.

DNC Chair Jaime Harrison hosts the podcast, called "Welcome to the Party." New episodes will come out on Thursdays on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Google Podcasts and Stitcher.

"'Welcome to the Party' is just that, a celebration of Democratic values and another avenue for us to reach even more Americans to show just how effectively Democrats are delivering for them," Harrison said in a statement first obtained by Fox News.

"From conversations about the future of voting rights to hearing from parents about the expanded Child Tax Credit, we will tackle some of the biggest issues facing America today with the people who are fighting to address them," Harrison continued. "This isn’t just a podcast, it’s a party."

The first episode launched Thursday with former Texas Rep. Beto O'Rourke talking about the fight to protect and expand voting rights in Texas and nationwide. The episode comes as Texas state Democratic lawmakers fled the state to block Republicans from passing new voting restrictions during a special legislative session.

"We're trying to save our democracy," O'Rourke says in the podcast interview in explaining the Democratic pushback to the GOP voting legislation. "This is the toughest state in the nation in which to vote. They're trying to make it a lot harder going forward."

Each new episode is expected to feature a conversation with an influential Democrat to discuss ways in which the party is delivering for the American people, according to the DNC. Future guests include Sen. Cory Booker, D-N.J., and former Housing and Urban Development Secretary Julián Castro.

The DNC is not alone in turning to podcasts to broaden its message. The Republican National Committee (RNC) launched its "Real America" podcast in June hosted by chairwoman Ronna Romney McDaniel. Its goal is also to highlight how "Republican policies are working for real Americans."

McDaniel's podcast so far has included interviews with South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem, Texas Gov. Greg Abbott and former Trump White House senior counselor Kellyanne Conway.

The DNC's "Welcome to the Party" podcast is also expected to highlight the grassroots efforts of activists and local elected leaders. It will also focus on the real-world impact of Democrats' policy proposals, such as the passage of the expanded Child Tax Credit that is worth up to $3,600 for each child under age 6 and $3,000 for each child ages 6 to 17.

Harrison says in his inaugural podcast episode that the "D" in Democrats stands for "delivers" as he made the pitch on why Democrats should stay in power over Republicans.

"Right now we are the wall that stands between hope and prosperity and chaos," Harrison says.