Kimmel mocks DHS Sec Kristi Noem for getting robbed, says her being crime victim is 'embarrassing'

Noem's purse was stolen on Sunday night while she was out to dinner for Easter with her family

Hanna Panreck By Hanna Panreck Fox News
Published
Jimmy Kimmel mocks DHS Sec. Kristi Noem being robbed Video

Jimmy Kimmel mocks DHS Sec. Kristi Noem being robbed

Late night host Jimmy Kimmel mocked Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem on Monday for being robbed, saying "what could be more embarrassing" as the audience laughed. 

Late night host Jimmy Kimmel took aim at Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem on Monday and mocked the Trump administration official for getting robbed, saying, "what could be more embarrassing."

"And then we have Kristi Noem, our secretary of Homeland Security, who had her purse stolen last night. She was out having Easter dinner with her family, a thief took her purse. Got away with her driver’s license, her apartment keys, her passport, and $3,000 cash," Kimmel said. "Who carries $3,000 cash? What is she T-Pain?"

Noem was robbed on Sunday night at a restaurant in Washington, D.C. 

"A thief wearing a mask, a medical mask, snatched the purse from underneath her seat. Unfortunately for Secretary Noem, the security footage shows that the suspect is a White male. So that’s a missed opportunity," Kimmel continued.  

Jimmy Kimmel

Late night host Jimmy Kimmel joked about Kristi Noem getting robbed on Monday.  (Screenshot/JimmyKimmel)

"And what could be more embarrassing than our head of Homeland Security getting robbed? It’s unbelievable! And the funniest part is none of this would have ever happened if she hadn’t shot her guard dog!" Kimmel continued, referring to an anecdote Noem wrote in her book about having to kill what she described as an "untrainable" dog.

Noem received widespread backlash over the anecdote.

A DHS spokesperson told Fox News Digital Noem's purse had personal documents, including her passport, keys, driver's license and a DHS badge.

"Her entire family was in town, including her children and grandchildren – she was using the withdrawal to treat her family to dinner, activities, and Easter gifts," the spokesperson said. 

Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem at the Mariposa Port of Entry

Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem visits the Mariposa Port of Entry, Saturday, March 15, 2025, in Nogales, Ariz.  (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)

Kimmel, a frequent Trump critic, told Rolling Stone recently that liberals who viciously attacked comedians were to blame for Trump's rise to power.

"I think a lot of the outrage is completely manufactured, and it’s like, a lot of these people who are angry aren’t really angry. I think these liberals who’ve done such a good job of viciously attacking comedians are a big part of the reason why Trump is the president right now," he said in an interview earlier this month when asked about the constantly shifting standards of what is acceptable in comedy. 

"I just think human beings in general, when you see something that makes you laugh and you see a bunch of other people laughing, and then somebody steps in with their arms folded and goes, ‘That’s not funny, and here’s why that’s not funny,’ it just doesn’t give you a good feeling about a person," he said. 

Fox News' Cameron Arcand contributed to this report.

Hanna Panreck is an associate editor at Fox News.